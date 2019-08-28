Register
09:06 GMT +328 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    India and Pakistan flags

    India Will Find Way to Deal with Blockage of Air, Land Connectivity by Pakistan- Foreign Minister

    CC BY 2.0 / Umair Khan / Umair Khan Happy Independence Day!
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    222

    New Delhi (Sputnik): As the standoff between India and Pakistan continues over New Delhi’s decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, Islamabad has threatened to close its airspace to Indian flights. Pakistan’s Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Islamabad is also considering a complete ban on land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan

    Hussain in a tweet said, Pakistan’s federal cabinet is considering legal formalities for these decisions. “Modi has started, we will finish", he said.

    ​Responding to the threat, Indian Minister for External Affairs Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said New Delhi would find a way to deal with the situation.

    "So if you have a neighbour who will not trade with you normally, who would not allow connectivity, use terrorism as a means of pressurising you, it's not a normal thing. We have some unique problem out there. We will find ways to deal with", said Dr Jaishankar at the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow on Tuesday (27th August). He is in Russia to co-chair the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission - Technical and Economic Cooperation. 

    Pakistan had fully closed its airspace on 26 February, but reopened it in July. India’s national carrier Air India operates around 50 flights through Pakistani airspace.

    Dr Jaishankar said no other country in the world uses terrorism as a diplomatic tool against its neighbour.

    "Problem with Pakistan is very different. I would say if today you look at international relations, I cannot think of any other country in the world, which actually uses terrorism as a diplomatic tool against its neighbour, it is a very unique phenomenon".

    The tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad began in February after a terror attack killed 40 Indian soldiers in Pulwama in the restive state of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack brought both the nuclear-armed rivals to the brink of an armed conflict.

    Relations between the traditional rivals escalated again, when New Delhi stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status through a legislative change. Islamabad opposed it, claiming it is a stakeholder in the Kashmir issue.

    Kashmir has been a bone of contention between the two countries since they gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. Both govern part of the region, but claim it in full. They also fought two wars over Kashmir.

    Related:

    Schools and Government Offices Reopen in India’s Jammu and Kashmir to Thin Attendance - Reports
    Indian Parliament Passes Legislation for Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir
    First UNSC Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in Almost 50 Years Yields No Result
    Tags:
    Moscow, Russia, Terrorism, Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, Pakistan, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Parachuting and Firing a Gun: Rare Photos of Thai King's Consort
    Parachuting and Firing a Gun: Rare Photos of Thai King's Consort
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse