Pakistan Closes Karachi Airspace Amid Escalating Tensions With India

The ban issued Tuesday affects all international flights travelling by three routes above Karachi. The upcoming four-day ban will expire on 1 September.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued a Notification to Airmen (NOTAM) saying three aviation routes in Karachi airspace will be closed for all international flights until 1 September of this year “due to operational reasons.”

The notification, which begins on 28 August and expires on 31 August, provides pilots with an alternate route to circumnavigate Karachi airspace.

The notification comes amid heightening tensions between Pakistan and India and in the wake of reports indicating that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan considers closing Pakistani airspace for Indian flights. A report by Reuters also indicates that Khan is considering closing ground trade routes to India.

In February, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian flights, only lifting the ban in July. The ban reportedly cost Indian airlines millions of dollars in fuel due to long detours around Pakistani territory.

Throughout this year, India and Pakistan have carried out airstrikes on each other’s territory while warplanes engaged in a dogfight above Kashmir in which an Indian jet was downed.

Earlier this month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lifted the special status for the disputed region of Kashmir, which prohibited Indian citizens from buying property or competing for government jobs, sparking violent clashes between protesters and security forces, according to Reuters.