Register
03:02 GMT +328 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Night view of Clifton, an area of Pakistani city of Karachi.

    Pakistan Closes Karachi Airspace Amid Escalating Tensions With India

    © Photo: Son of ATM
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The ban issued Tuesday affects all international flights travelling by three routes above Karachi. The upcoming four-day ban will expire on 1 September.

    The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued a Notification to Airmen (NOTAM) saying three aviation routes in Karachi airspace will be closed for all international flights until 1 September of this year “due to operational reasons.”

    The notification, which begins on 28 August and expires on 31 August, provides pilots with an alternate route to circumnavigate Karachi airspace.

    The notification comes amid heightening tensions between Pakistan and India and in the wake of reports indicating that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan considers closing Pakistani airspace for Indian flights. A report by Reuters also indicates that Khan is considering closing ground trade routes to India. 

    In February, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian flights, only lifting the ban in July. The ban reportedly cost Indian airlines millions of dollars in fuel due to long detours around Pakistani territory.

    Throughout this year, India and Pakistan have carried out airstrikes on each other’s territory while warplanes engaged in a dogfight above Kashmir in which an Indian jet was downed.

    Earlier this month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lifted the special status for the disputed region of Kashmir, which prohibited Indian citizens from buying property or competing for government jobs, sparking violent clashes between protesters and security forces, according to Reuters.

    Related:

    UN Snubs Pakistan, Favours Priyanka Chopra’s Right to Express Her Personal Views
    India, Pakistan Exchange Cross-Border Fire; One Indian Soldier Killed
    Pakistan PM Warns of 'False Flag Operation' by India to Divert Attention From Kashmir
    Chairman of Pakistan's Senate Cancels UAE Trip After Indian PM Modi Honoured - Reports
    Trump Butts Out: India, Pakistan Able Find Amicable Resolution to Kashmir Issue
    Pakistan's Defence Ministry Accuses Indian Troops of Targeting Civilians in 'Unprovoked Fire' Near LoC
    Tags:
    airspace, Pakistan, Karachi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Parachuting and Firing a Gun: Rare Photos of Thai King's Consort
    Parachuting and Firing a Gun: Rare Photos of Thai King's Consort
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse