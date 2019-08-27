Register
22:28 GMT +327 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese missile frigate Yuncheng launches an anti-ship missile during a military exercise (File)

    Chinese Navy Drills Near Taiwan Following F-16 Sales by US

    © AP Photo / Zha Chunming/Xinhua
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 90

    Beijing is set to perform new military exercises in the East China Sea later this week, as Taiwan pens a deal to buy dozens of advanced F-16V Viper fighters from the US.

    The sea east of Zhejiang Province will be closed from Tuesday through Thursday as the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) carries out its third set of military exercises near Taiwan in a month’s time.

    It’s unknown how big the drills will be or which warships will take part, but the Global Times noted it would be a “live-fire drill.”

    Last week, Washington signed off on a much anticipated sales agreement that will see Taipei armed with F-16V Viper Block 70 aircraft, one of the most advanced iterations of the jet, for $8 billion. It will be the largest weapons sale to the island by the US since 1992.

    The move enraged Beijing.

    "China urges the US to fully recognise the highly sensitive and harmful nature of the relevant issue, abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, refrain from selling F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan and stop arms sales to and military contact with Taiwan," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in an August 18 statement following news the US would approve the deal.

    The governments in Taipei and Beijing both adhere to the One-China Policy and expect other countries to do the same. The two forces represent opposite sides of the Chinese Civil War, which the communist Red Army won in 1949 under the direction of Mao Zedong, founding the People’s Republic of China. The old Republic of China government survived only on Taiwan, which the Red Army couldn’t invade. Each side claims to be the only legitimate government of all of China, decrying the other side as rebels.

    Until 1979, the US continued to recognize the Republican government in Taipei, only switching its recognition because of the growing economic power and political prominence of the PRC on the world stage. However, Washington has maintained thinly-veiled contact with Taiwan ever since, and has pledged itself to defending the island’s sovereignty, periodically selling Taipei older military equipment so as not to anger Beijing.

    The US regularly demonstrates its contempt for the One-China Policy by sailing its warships through the 110-mile wide Taiwan Strait, claiming to be enforcing freedom of navigation. On August 23, the landing transport dock USS Green Bay transited the strait.

    The government of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen asked Washigton for advanced F-35 stealth aircraft, but even though the US declined that offer, the F-16V isn’t exactly a junker - its powerful active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar is equaled by only a few fighters in the world, including China’s J-20 stealth aircraft.

    Tsai’s 2016 election introduced an explosive new element to the delicate cross-strait situation, as her Democratic Progressive Party has shown signs of favoring independence instead of the One-China Policy. Beijing has promised war if Taiwan tries to become a separate country. Tsai resigned as party chief in the wake of a stinging electoral defeat in November, in which the Kuomintang, or Chinese nationalists, won big on a platform of closer ties with Beijing.

    Adam Ni, a China researcher at Macquarie University in Sydney, told AFP Tuesday the purpose of the upcoming drills was to “better prepare for conflict but also deter ... Taiwan [from] going down the path of independence or, failing that, a US intervention if conflict breaks out between China and Taiwan.”

    Taiwan staged its own military drills late last month amid previous Chinese exercises, launching dozens of missiles into the Philippine Sea east of the island and simulating repelling an amphibious assault.

    Related:

    China’s New Soar Dragon Spy Drone Tailed a US Cruiser in Taiwan Strait
    Taiwan Displays Indigenous Jian Hsiang Anti-Radiation Drone at Arms Expo (Photo)
    China Working on Sanctions List After US Ignored Warning Over Taiwan F-16 Deliveries
    Tags:
    People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), F-16V, East China Sea, military drills, One China policy, Taiwan, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Parachuting and Firing a Gun: Rare Photos of Thai King's Consort
    Parachuting and Firing a Gun: Rare Photos of Thai King's Consort
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse