'Modi Started, We'll Finish': Pakistani Minister Warns Airspace Along Border With India Could Be Closed

The two countries exchanged fire at the Line of Control (LoC) on several occasions in August, blaming each other for violating a ceasefire agreement negotiated earlier. In response to the recent escalation, Islamabad cut off trade and transport communications with India.

Islamabad is considering an option to close the airspace along the border with India amid continuing tensions with its neighbour, Pakistani Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain tweeted on 27 August. The idea was discussed during a Pakistani cabinet meeting along with a suggestion to ban the use of ground routes in Pakistan that India uses in trade with Afghanistan.

The minister indicated that the formalities for the step are under consideration and added that the move was triggered by the actions of the Indian prime minister: "Modi has started we'll finish!"

PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting,legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration... #Modi has started we ll finish! — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 27, 2019

During the cabinet meeting on 27 August Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers discussed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir region as well as New Delhi's actions on the territories it controls there.

