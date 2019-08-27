Australian Writer, Ex-Chinese Diplomat Yang Hengjun Charged With Espionage in Beijing - Reports

The Australian novelist and former Chinese diplomat Yang Hengjun has been reportedly detained in China since January when he was arrested in Guangzhou, The Guardian reported Tuesday.

According to the media report, Hengjun is currently being held in Beijing in a Ministry of State Security detention centre.

The Australian embassy was informed by the Beijing National Security Bureau on Monday afternoon that Hengjun had been formally charged “suspected of committing espionage crimes”, The Guardian said.

According to his lawyer, cited by The Guardian, Hengjun had been charged with "a single act of espionage". It remains, however, reportedly unclear whether the charge relates to Hengjun's work and which country he is alleged to have spied for.

According to Chinese law, there are various espionage offenses carrying penalties from three years in prison to the death penalty.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW