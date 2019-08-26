Australian Pleads Guilty to Raping Golden Retriever, Stealing Women and Children’s Underwear - Report

A man from New South Wales was arrested in 2017 after what local media described as an alleged sexual spree that lasted for years. He has been charged with 221 counts, including bestiality, assault, theft, and producing child abuse material.

A 43-year-old from the popular tourist town of Byron Bay in Australia’s NSW has pleaded guilty to 96 charges, including raping dogs and stealing kids’ swimwear, The Northern Star reports. The man, whose name is Dean Anthony Sellenthin, admitted to less than a half of the 221 counts that he was initially charged with following his alleged sexual spree, during which he preyed on tourists, locals, and animals. According to the media, it lasted from 2009 till 2017, when the man was arrested.

Sellenthin confessed that during these years, he stole hundreds of children’s and women’s underwear, produced child abuse material, stalked and intimidated people, committed aggravated break and enter, as well as indecent assault. He also admitted that he had sex with a "dark short-haired canine" and a golden retriever.

However, he is not expected to be sentenced until 1 November, as his lawyer revealed, citing the complexity of the case. According to The Northern Star, work on the statement of facts is ongoing.