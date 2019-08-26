Register
22:06 GMT +326 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan attends a session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, June 14, 2019.

    It's Time to Decisively Act on Kashmir - Pakistani PM

    © AP Photo / Alexei Druzhinin
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 43

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday seemed to be comforting his countrymen, saying that Islamic nations that have not been supportive would return to supporting Pakistan in the future, but that the time has come for Pakistan's Kashmir policy to take a "decisive" turn.

    Addressing the nation on the Kashmir issue, the Pakistani prime minister said that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi had made a "historic blunder" by abrogating the special status of Kashmir and in doing so "he has opened the way to Kashmir's freedom".

    ​"I read in the newspapers that people are disappointed that Muslim countries are not siding with Kashmir. I want to tell you not to be disappointed; if some countries are not raising this issue because of their economic interests, they will eventually take this issue up. They will have to, with time", Khan said, adding, "Will these big countries keep looking at their economic interests only? Because they should remember, both countries have nuclear weapons".

    Khan also announced that protests will be held every week to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and on Friday, the nation will come out between 12-12:30 p.m. local time to show solidarity.

    The Pakistani PM reiterated that Modi had planned a "false flag operation" in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on the pretext of stopping terrorists.

    The disputed Kashmir region has been on complete lockdown since the abrogation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government through an amendment to the Indian constitution on 5 August.

    India termed the decision an internal matter, while Pakistan approached the UN, claiming that the decision violates UN declarations and the Simla Agreement.

    Related:

    India’s Governing BJP Set to Launch Campaign to Ramp up Support for Gov’t’s Kashmir Decision
    Pakistani Troops, People Ready to Fight India Till Last Breath - Prime Minister Imran Khan
    Pakistani PM Imran Khan Warns of "Ethnic Cleansing of Muslims" Amid Kashmir Tensions With India
    Tags:
    Nuclear War, USA, UN, Kashmir, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Exotic Magnificence: Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    A Friend in Need is a Friend Indeed
    A Friend in Need is a Friend Indeed
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse