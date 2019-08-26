It's Time to Decisively Act on Kashmir - Pakistani PM

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday seemed to be comforting his countrymen, saying that Islamic nations that have not been supportive would return to supporting Pakistan in the future, but that the time has come for Pakistan's Kashmir policy to take a "decisive" turn.

Addressing the nation on the Kashmir issue, the Pakistani prime minister said that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi had made a "historic blunder" by abrogating the special status of Kashmir and in doing so "he has opened the way to Kashmir's freedom".

​"I read in the newspapers that people are disappointed that Muslim countries are not siding with Kashmir. I want to tell you not to be disappointed; if some countries are not raising this issue because of their economic interests, they will eventually take this issue up. They will have to, with time", Khan said, adding, "Will these big countries keep looking at their economic interests only? Because they should remember, both countries have nuclear weapons".

Khan also announced that protests will be held every week to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and on Friday, the nation will come out between 12-12:30 p.m. local time to show solidarity.

The Pakistani PM reiterated that Modi had planned a "false flag operation" in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on the pretext of stopping terrorists.

The disputed Kashmir region has been on complete lockdown since the abrogation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government through an amendment to the Indian constitution on 5 August.

India termed the decision an internal matter, while Pakistan approached the UN, claiming that the decision violates UN declarations and the Simla Agreement.