Indian Politician Suspects ‘Fatal Ritual’ Caused Deaths of BJP Leaders, Prompting Twitter Furore

New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian parliamentarian of the country’s ruling BJP party has expressed suspicions that a “fatal ritual” carried out by some opposition parties may have caused a spate of deaths in her party.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur mentioned “Marak Shakti” (fatal power) during a condolence meeting to honour former Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who passed away in New Delhi on Saturday 24 August after battling a protracted illness.

She accused opposition parties of causing the recent deaths of Jaitley and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who also died just a few days ago, saying they used “evil powers”.

“Once a Maharaj Ji (spiritual guru) told me that bad times are upon us and the Opposition is up to something, using some ‘marak shakti’ against the BJP. I later forgot what he said, but now when I see our top leaders leaving us one by one, I am forced to think wasn’t Maharaj Ji right?” Thakur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Expectedly, her speculation raised many eyebrows, with netizens taking to Twitter to express their amusement and shock at Thakur’s comments.

Jaitley's death came only weeks after former minister Swaraj passed away on 6 August, after suffering a cardiac arrest at her residence in New Delhi.

Earlier this year, the BJP lost two other senior leaders- former Union Minister Ananth Kumar and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, both after protracted bouts of illness.

Thakur has been in the news for the wrong reasons in the past. Earlier, during the Indian Parliamentary Elections of 2019, she created a stir after labelling Mahatma Gandhi's killer as "a true patriot".

Thakur later had to apologise for her comments. She is also one of the accused in the 2008 bombings in the Indian city of Malegaon which killed 6 and injured over 100. Charges against Thakur have not been proven in court.