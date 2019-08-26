Register
17:34 GMT +326 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Black magic

    Indian Politician Suspects ‘Fatal Ritual’ Caused Deaths of BJP Leaders, Prompting Twitter Furore

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian parliamentarian of the country’s ruling BJP party has expressed suspicions that a “fatal ritual” carried out by some opposition parties may have caused a spate of deaths in her party.

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur mentioned “Marak Shakti” (fatal power) during a condolence meeting to honour former Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who passed away in New Delhi on Saturday 24 August after battling a protracted illness.

    She accused opposition parties of causing the recent deaths of Jaitley and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who also died just a few days ago, saying they used “evil powers”.

    “Once a Maharaj Ji (spiritual guru) told me that bad times are upon us and the Opposition is up to something, using some ‘marak shakti’ against the BJP. I later forgot what he said, but now when I see our top leaders leaving us one by one, I am forced to think wasn’t Maharaj Ji right?” Thakur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. 

    Expectedly, her speculation raised many eyebrows, with netizens taking to Twitter to express their amusement and shock at Thakur’s comments.

    Jaitley's death came only weeks after former minister Swaraj passed away on 6 August, after suffering a cardiac arrest at her residence in New Delhi.

    Earlier this year, the BJP lost two other senior leaders- former Union Minister Ananth Kumar and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, both after protracted bouts of illness.

    Thakur has been in the news for the wrong reasons in the past. Earlier, during the Indian Parliamentary Elections of 2019, she created a stir after labelling Mahatma Gandhi's killer as "a true patriot".

    Thakur later had to apologise for her comments. She is also one of the accused in the 2008 bombings in the Indian city of Malegaon which killed 6 and injured over 100. Charges against Thakur have not been proven in court.

    Related:

    Pak Tutoring India on Minorities Akin to Demon Preaching Scriptures - BJP Leader
    India’s Ruling Party BJP in Hot Water Over US Citizen's Support in Elections
    After Uproar in Parliament, India's Ruling Party BJP Suspends Jailed Lawmaker Charged With Rape
    Tags:
    Death, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), superstition, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Exotic Magnificence: Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    A Friend in Need is a Friend Indeed
    A Friend in Need is a Friend Indeed
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse