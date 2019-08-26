India Sacks 22 Senior Tax Administrators on Charges of Corruption

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s federal tax administrator, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has sacked 22 senior officers on charges of corruption and other misconduct. An official source said on Monday that this is in tune with Prime Minister Modi’s war against corruption.

The federal government had earlier forced 27 high-ranking officials into retirement on various charges of misconduct, including corruption. This was part of an exercise in various offices of the tax administration.

“Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has compulsorily retired yet another 22 senior officers of the rank of Superintendent/AO under Fundamental Rule 56 (J) in the public interest, due to corruption and other charges and CBI traps", said the official.

“….corruption and nepotism have damaged our country beyond imagination and entered into our lives like termites. We are continuously trying to weed them out. There have been successes also, but the disease is so deeply entrenched, the disease is so widespread that we will have to keep putting in more efforts and that too at every level, not just at the government level, and we need to keep doing it continuously", Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the nation during his Independence Day address on the 15th of August.

Modi had made it clear that government officials creating obstacles were told the country does not need their services anymore and would be removed.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the services of 119,410 officials since it came to power in May 2014 and removed 312, noting this “is a continuous process", federal Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension Dr Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha, lower house of Parliament in early July.

Dr Singh had said "Reform, Perform and Transform" were the abiding principles of the government and “removing dead-wood from bureaucracy are some of the reforms made in the recent past”.