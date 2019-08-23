'Bouncing Watermelons': Busty Indonesian Singers Chastised by Authorities Over Sexy Music Video

The singers vowed to avoid vulgarity in future, with their manager agreeing that the video in question was probably “not too good for the young generation and Indonesian children."

Clara Gopa and Vanya Kiara, Indonesian singers who style themselves as "Duo Semangka" ("Watermelon Duo") have apologised to the public after one of their music videos was apparently deemed too suggestive by local authorities, The Straits Times reports.

The video, titled Mantul (which means "Bounce" in Indonesian, though the newspaper points out that it is also an abbreviation of the Indonesian phrase "mantap betul" which means "super awesome"), features the singers suggestively gyrating while dressed in low-cut tops and miniskirts.

This development led to the duo being summoned by the country's Commission for the Protection of Indonesian Children (KPAI) whose head argued the organisation was merely responding to public complaints.

"We fear children will imitate their moves. So we are merely seeking clarification," he said.

The ladies faced the KPAI on 22 August, though earlier this month, Kiara was replaced by another singer, Variola May, who attended the meeting together with Gopa.

Following the meeting, the ladies issued a public apology, promising to avoid lewdness in their future performances.

"Our sexy image will still be there, but we will cover up anything vulgar", said Gopa, while May described the experience as a lesson for us to be careful in the future and to try and entertain in a more positive way."

The duo’s manager, Sonny Bule, also agreed that the video content was "perhaps not too good for the young generation and Indonesian children."