New Delhi (Sputnik): A man in India got so engrossed in his cellphone conversation that he couldn't stop talking - even as he almost got hit by traffic as his scooter slipped out from under him. A video clip of the incident is causing hilarity online.

The video shows the man talking on the phone, which was stuck inside the helmet that he was wearing while driving the scooter. Upon reaching an intersection, the man gets so lost in his phone call that he doesn’t notice a car coming from the other side of the road. Just as he applies his breaks to avoid the car, he turns his scooter around while still trying to cling on to his phone, falling off his vehicle in the process.

​The clip is being widely circulated on social media, with many finding the incident deeply amusing.

Some netizens wondered what made the man cling to his phone in such a dangerous situation.

Must be important call😆 — docmuni (@docmuni) 23 August 2019

He was seriously talking to his wife on mobile phone. — Rajeev (@srvs12345) 23 August 2019

HAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA I can’t stop watching this! — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) 22 August 2019

"hello... Hello are you there"

"oh yes, absolutely, was just a glitch" — Gagan B Mishra (@__gbm) 22 August 2019

Others were concerned about the rampant violation of traffic laws. They questioned the man’s irresponsible approach towards road safety rules and refused to have any sympathy for him.

Road safety needs immediate attention in India. People take it so lightly. — Sunayana Panda (@SunayanaPanda) 22 August 2019

I fear the same whenever i call up the food delivery guy to check up on my order. — ShorsheFeelish 🐟 (@ShorsheFeelish) 22 August 2019

Saw a cop today, tuck a phone between helmet and ear. People go out of their way to be on the phone on the road! — Seemantini Mihir (@simihegde) 22 August 2019

People like him deserves no mercy if they ever get into an accident,he has zero concern regarding the safety of him or the people next to him — chaterji vallabhaneni (@Chaterji_V) 22 August 2019

​Talking on mobile phones while driving or riding on the roads is rampant in India, even though Section 184 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act (1988), prohibits the use of mobile phones while driving.

Many cars now have built-in hands-free systems that allow drivers to keep their eyes on the road while talking on mobile phones while those on two-wheels can use earphones to talk while riding.

The 2019 Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill, which was recently passed by the Indian parliament, prescribes a fine of Rs 5,000 ($70 approx.) and a sentence of up to one year for using mobile phones while driving. The fine could be further increased if the action causes inconvenience or poses a potential hazard to road users.