New Delhi (Sputnik): A mentally unstable man scaled a wall and ended up on the runway at Mumbai airport; almost causing a tragedy as he approached the engine of a plane which was ready for takeoff.

The video doing the rounds on social media shows a man casually strolling on the runway. He gets close to the engines of the SpiceJet plane which was preparing for takeoff to Bengaluru, with passengers onboard.

Happily, the engines were immediately shut down to avert any incidents, reported PTI news agency.

"The pilots of the SpiceJet aircraft immediately shut down the engines to avert any accident when they saw the man walking up to the plane that was standing on runway 27," the news agency quoted an official of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as saying.

The man was later identified and determined to be mentally unstable after he was arrested by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials.

The video was shared by Indian actress Gul Panag which has left the Tweeple slamming airport authorities, raising concerns over the consequences it could have led to.

