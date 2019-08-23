Register
11:53 GMT +323 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Flag of Pakistan

    Pakistan Placed on ‘Enhanced’ Blacklist by FATF Terror Watchdog's Subgroup

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 21

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan government officials, however, maintained the group has not blacklisted their country but put it "under observation for one year," and that they have been told to do more to fulfil the requirements laid out by the action plan.

    Pakistan suffered a major setback on Friday as the Asia Pacific Group (APG)- the regional affiliate of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) – included it in the enhanced list of blacklisted countries.

    After being found non-complaint in 32 of the 40 compliance parametres, Pakistan was placed in the enhanced expedited follow-up list after two days of discussions in Australia, during the FATF APG meeting.

    "The APG has placed Pakistan on the Enhanced Expedited Follow Up List (Black List) for failure to meet its standards," Press Trust of India news agency quoted an Indian official privy to the development as saying.

    A Pakistan foreign ministry official claimed the group evaluated the country and put it under observation for one year.

    "Mutual evaluation is an annual process. Pakistan's actions are to be observed and reviewed after one year now," a Pakistan government official said.

    This is separate from the FATF review, which will be decided at a plenary session in Paris in October 2019. Nevertheless, the Imran Khan government may find it very difficult to get the country off the FATF greylist considering the APG's Mutual Evaluation report will play a crucial role in whether Pakistan is removed from the FATF grey list or not.

    Last month, Pakistan's principal revenue collection agency, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) established a FATF cell to gather information on reported incidents of terror financing through currency smuggling.

    In June 2018, Pakistan was placed on the FATF grey list of jurisdictions, for not doing enough in the way of counter-terrorist funding and anti-money laundering measures. Subsequently, the country agreed to implement a new, time-bound action plan endorsed by the FATF.

    The FATF, during its 3rd plenary meet in the US city of Orlando, Florida in June, highlighted that Pakistan had already missed two deadlines related to the implementation of the action plan announced in the previous year.

    The Paris based inter-governmental organisation formed to check on money laundering across the globe has asked Pakistan to complete its action plan by October 2019, when the last set of action plan items are set to expire.

    Blacklisting under the anti-terror funding watchdog could affect the country's response to requests for mutual legal assistance from foreign countries in money laundering cases.

    Related:

    Pakistan Begins Crackdown On Islamist Terror Camps - Indian Intelligence
    Pakistan Must Do More to Avoid FATF Terrorist Financing Blacklist - Analysts
    Pakistan Sets Up FATF Cell to End Terror Financing - Report
    Tags:
    money laundering, anti-terror law, money laundering, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Could Greenland Be Part of a Future North America?
    Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is joining Fox News.
    Faux News?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse