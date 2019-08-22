Register
00:09 GMT +323 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    North Korean Uranium Plant May Be Leaking Radioactive Waste Into River (Photos)

    Sputnik screenshot
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Analysts are raising alarm about a uranium enrichment facility in North Korea that appears to be leaking waste into a nearby river.

    Jacob Bogle, a private blogger from Tennessee who writes about North Korean issues, wrote on August 3 that the Pyongsan uranium concentration plant in North Hwanghae Province shows signs of leaking into the nearby Ryesong River. However, the images are independently verifiable via Google Earth.

    “Thanks to Google Earth, we can identify (unfortunately) that the pipe taking waste materials to the open reservoir has leaks and has been spilling toxic water into the Ryesong's tributary, which is then carried downriver until it finally empties into the Han River estuary and adds to the contamination of the Yellow Sea,” Bogle wrote. Photos on the blog show a slow but steady leak from the pipe, which crosses the river to reach the tailings pond, and waste accruing beneath over many years.

    Sputnik screenshot
    The Pyongsan Uranium Concentration Facility in North Hwanghae Province, North Korea
    Sputnik screenshot
    A closeup of the Pyongsan tailings pipe across the Ryesong River, showing leaking at both ends

    The Pyongsan facility is the largest in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), built next to its largest uranium mine. Dating to the early 1980s, the facility went unused for many years until the early 2000s, when production was restarted, according to 38 North, a DPRK-focused analysis site run by Johns Hopkins University. It received a major refurbishment that was completed in 2015, as the country ramped up production of nuclear fuel for electricity-generating purposes. 

    Pyongsan processes uranium from coal and concentrates it into yellowcake, a more refined form of uranium that can be used for nuclear power or as the beginning of the process of creating a nuclear weapon. However, weapons-grade uranium is much more highly enriched than yellowcake, and extraction of plutonium for bombs requires further refinement still.

    Like coal mining, the process of extracting uranium from the anthracite coal produces huge amounts of toxic water waste, which must be stored in tailings ponds. The mine’s annual output is roughly 10,000 tons, according to a January 2011 report by the Nautilus Institute, an East Asia-focused policy think tank based in Berkeley, California. That fuel goes to the Yongbyon Nuclear Power Plant.

    In addition to the leaking pipe, the waste water reservoir, which covers roughly 338,000 square meters, appears to be unlined, meaning there’s no barrier preventing the toxic chemicals in the water from seeping into the groundwater. This also poses a danger to locals and their agriculture.

    Sputnik screenshot
    North Korea's Ryesong River basin, with the Pyongsan Uranium Concentration facility marked at top center

    However, while Bogle’s blog, and other reports based on his findings, have raised alarm about the chemicals leaking into the Han River basin and the Yellow Sea beyond, none have commented on the impact of the large hydroelectric dam about 16 miles downstream, which has its own large reservoir behind it. If the radioactive material has been leaking into the river, it’s unclear how much of it has, or could, get past the dam.

    Other hydroelectric facilities, such as the Conowingo Dam in the US state of Maryland, have become major potential dangers for life downstream precisely because they collect toxic materials behind them. The Conowingo Dam, which sits on the Susquehanna River, has trapped some 200 million tons of sediment from coal mining, farming and other industrial outflows further upstream in Pennsylvania, the Baltimore Sun reported last month.

    However, Conowingo Dam has now reached the point where it’s “no longer capable of trapping sediment,” experts told the Sun, meaning it now flows freely through the dam’s discharge and further downstream - a situation the Ryesong dam could eventually reach. Roughly 200,000 people live downstream from the Pyongsan facility.

    Related:

    ‘Imminent Threat’: Tokyo Report Highlights North Korea’s Miniaturized Nuclear Weapons
    DPRK Warns South Koreans Against ‘Becoming Bullet-Shields’ for US Missile Sites
    Russian Seismologists Register Zero Jolts After Reported DPRK Missile Launches
    UK Urges DPRK to Engage in Denuclearisation Talks With US
    Tags:
    blog, 38 North, Yongbyon nuclear complex, river, pollution, radioactive waste, facility, enriched uranium, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Could Greenland Be Part of a Future North America?
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse