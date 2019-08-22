Register
23:39 GMT +322 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Police fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, China, August 14, 2019

    Australia’s Millionaire Visa Program Surges With Wealthy Hong Kongers Amid Protests

    © REUTERS / Thomas Peter
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    114

    While anti-extradition bill and pro-democracy demonstrators are taking to the streets in Hong Kong, a slew of millionaires from the area are abandoning the city and taking advantage of Australia’s wealth-based visa program.

    Earlier this week, the New South Wales state migration department announced it “has noticed a significant increase in [Significant Investor Visa (SIV)] applications” since protests began some 12 weeks ago in Hong Kong, according to a letter observed by Reuters. 

    The SIV program, launched in 2012 under then-Prime Minister Julia Gillard’s government, allows wealthy individuals to obtain a four-year visa following a contribution of $3.4 million in funding toward certain “complying investments” in Australia. Permanent residency is also offered following the 48-month period. 

    Though SIVs are available for anyone with enough capital, a 2018 report by The Guardian revealed an estimated 87% of SIVs have gone to Chinese nationals since the program’s launch. Hong Kongers accounted for 3.2% of applicants at the time.

    “What I am hearing from my clients is there definitely has been an uptick in the number of SIV applications from Hong Kong,” Sydney-based lawyer Bill Fuggle told Reuters on Thursday. “Anybody who can make an alternate plan is trying to do so.”

    Though demonstrations in Hong Kong began in reaction to legislation that would allow suspected criminals from the city to be extradited and tried in mainland China, many Hong Kongers are now questioning the “one country, two systems” agreement put into place when the city returned to Chinese sovereignty in 1997. 

    The unrest around Hong Kong has also brought about police brutality concerns while highlighting the glaring wealth gap that Sputnik field reporter Bob Schlehuber witnessed firsthand while in the city. 

    “You have 8% of the populace here in Hong Kong [that] are millionaires, but if you walk around, you do see quite a few blue collar workers; you see Filipino and Malaysian migrant workers in the city sitting outside on cardboard boxes, waiting for work to be given to them,” he said during a Monday broadcast of Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary. 

    This recent uptick in Hong Kong millionaires filing SIV applications comes after a four-year slump in the program’s popularity that followed a 2015 restructuring of its rules, which now require a minimum of 40% of the $3.4 million investment to go to emerging small-cap and venture capital funds and disallow direct real estate investment. 

    “Money is also moving out, but Australia is probably not your first choice to park wealth. It’s a high-tax jurisdiction. I suspect we’ll get more people than money here,” Fuggle noted to Reuters. 

    Last week, the Australian cities of Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne were all sites of “#StandWithHK” movement demonstrations in solidarity with protesters in Hong Kong and their supporters worldwide. While most demonstrators were able to peacefully protest and show support, violence did break out in Melbourne after the arrival of counter-protesters supporting Beijing’s total sovereignty. 

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also expressed support for Hong Kongers at an August 13 press conference, urging Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to “de-escalate things” and listen carefully to the grievances of those protesting. 

    Related:

    Satellite Images Show Chinese Police Vehicles Inside Sports Arena Near Hong Kong
    Identity Crisis Due to Hong Kong’s Economic Eclipse by China Underlies Protests
    Hong Kong Residents Turn to Taiwan as Local Gas Mask Stocks Run Low
    Amazon Endures Backlash, Has Site Hijacked Over Sale of Hong Kong Protest Shirts (Photos)
    Chinese Police Reveal Hong Kong British Consulate Staffer Detained for Hiring Prostitutes
    Tags:
    By Any Means Necessary, Scott Morrison, Extradition, demonstrations, Protests, rich, millionaires, Beijing, wealth gap, wealth, visas, visa, Australia, China, Hong Kong
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Could Greenland Be Part of a Future North America?
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse