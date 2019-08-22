Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra Bags Hollywood Superhero Film

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra is set to feature in the Netflix action-adventure film “We Can Be Heroes."

The film will be produced and directed by Hollywood filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, who previously grossed over $400 million at the global box office with his film “Alita: Battle Angel.”

Global icon and former Miss World, Priyanka Chopra, who has already worked on the US TV series “Quantico” as well as films such as “Baywatch” and “Isn't It Romantic”, will share the screen with stars Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater and Boyd Holbrook.

Among the child actors playing the kids of superheroes will be Akira Akbar, Nathan Blair, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken and Hala Finley.

Priyanka is set to play Ms. Gradenko in the film. The story of the film revolves around alien invaders kidnapping earth’s superheroes, forcing the kids of the superhero to team up to save their parents and the world.

Last seen in another Netflix film “Isn’t It Romantic”, starring Rebel Wilson, Priyanka is set to begin promoting her upcoming Bollywood-comeback film, "The Sky Is Pink", set for an 11 October release. The move is set to have its North America premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Canada.