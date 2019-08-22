Register
17:35 GMT +322 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Oxford English Dictionary (File)

    “Panglossian” or “Floccinaucinihilipilification” is the State of Indian Economy

    © AP Photo / Caleb Jones
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Deciphering the meaning of a word uttered by the head of India’s central bank and an equally satirical response from a member of the bank’s monetary policy committee became a mind-boggling exercise for some this week.

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das’ use of the word “Panglossian” to stress the importance of “mood” and “sentiment” when talking about the state of the Indian economy, sending those attending the event, including members of the media, scurrying for dictionaries and Google to look up the meaning of the word.

    “I am not saying we maintain a Panglossian countenance and smile away every difficulty,” said Das on Monday (19 August) in an indirect criticism of reported public sentiment about the government being nonchalant over job losses and the deep slowdown in key sectors of the Indian economy.

    It turned out Das had picked a word that had its origins in a character from famed 18th-century French philosopher Voltaire’s satire “Candide, ou l’Optimisme” or Candide: Optimism -- Professor Pangloss. Voltaire had written the satire in 1759.

    The dictionary describes a Panglossian outlook as having a feeling of extreme optimism or being naively or unreasonably optimistic. It suggests that a person can convince himself or herself, that whatever happens is for the best, and hence makes no effort to change it.

    This was portrayed by Voltaire in an exaggerated way in the form of a fictional character, Professor Pangloss, who tells his young student, Candide in the satire, “All is for the best in this best of all possible worlds.”

    Not to be left behind in the use of complex English language vocabulary, RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Member Chetan Ghate was equally satirical in his response on Wednesday (21 August) when he said India’s growth estimates were subject to “floccinaucinihilipilification.”

    This also led most to a search for the word’s meaning in the dictionary. “Floccinaucinihilipilification” is a rare word also originating in the mid-18th century to describe the action of “estimating something as worthless.”

    The RBI Governor was addressing the FICCI-Indian Banks Association Banking Summit in Mumbai.

    He said: “A mood of doom and gloom is not going to help anyone, but in any real economy, the mood is very important.”

    He candidly accepted that India is facing several challenges, but exhorted financial sector and business community representatives and policymakers and regulators to join the government in exploring opportunities to “address these challenges and (to) look ahead with greater confidence.”

    Ghate, an academic and an external member of the MPC, had recommended for a more conventional 25 basis-point reduction in interest rates and advised a cautious approach to deal with the economic slowdown.

    The Monetary Policy Committee of India is responsible for fixing the benchmark interest rate in India. Its meetings are held at least four times a year and it publishes its decisions after each such meeting.

    The committee comprises six members - three officials of the Reserve Bank of India and three external members nominated by the Government of India. The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India is the ex-officio chairperson of the committee.

    The committee was created in 2016 to introduce transparency and accountability in fixing India's monetary policy.

    Related:

    INDIAN BUSINESS DOES NOT MIND IF INDIA RECOGNISES RUSSIA AS A MARKET ECONOMY OR NOT
    Tags:
    dictionary, words, Economy, monetary policy, committee, member, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Mumbai, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Could Greenland Be Part of a Future North America?
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse