Two More US Armed Forces Members Killed on Active Service in Afghanistan - Pentagon

"Two US service members were killed August 21, 2019, in Afghanistan," the Pentagon said in a statement.
In accordance with US Department of Defence policy, the names of the service members killed in action were not released for a full day until close relatives could be notified, the release said.
At least 63 people were killed in a terror attack on a wedding hall in Kabul on Monday. Al-Qaeda, which is outlawed in Russia, claimed responsibility for the attack.
The US and the Taliban have been trying to reach a peace agreement that would include the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and give guarantees that the country is not used as a safe haven for extremists.
