Register
22:20 GMT +321 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Adult sex dolls are on display during the 2016 Shanghai International Adult Toys and Reproductive Health Exhibition in Shanghai

    'A Way to Deal With Loneliness': Sex Doll Producer Backs Imports to S Korea Amid Backlash - Report

    © AFP 2019 / STR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Importing both penis- and vagina-shaped sex toys was previously illegal in South Korea, and yet the ban was eventually lifted, a representative of a sex doll import company pointed out.

    As the petition to reinstate the ban on life-sized sex doll imports to South Korea has already garnered over 230,000 signatures, the founder of the company which helped overturn the ban by successfully suing the country’s customs agencies, has defended his stance on the issue.

    "As we have become a more and more developed country, I can feel the collective loneliness in our society [increases]. Everyone is lonely", Lee Joon, the man who founded sex doll importer called Bururu.com, said as quoted by GlobalPost. "I don’t think everyone has to use sex dolls. It’s just one way of dealing with loneliness, and it can be a useful tool or even a friend for people … It’s a personal choice to own a sex doll, not a public matter."

    The company CEO Lee-Sang-jin added that since the ban has been lifted, they already "have been getting a lot of inquiries from people interested in buying the dolls."

    "The more fans and followers we attract, the more haters we’ll also get," he noted.

    Lee also reminisced about how “importing penis-shaped sex toys was illegal in Korea until 2008 and importing vagina-shaped sex toys was illegal until 2010,” and yet in both of these cases, the importers fought the government and won.

    According to The Korea Times, however, feminist groups continue to oppose the sex doll imports, with Park Ah-reum, activist at the Korea Sexual Violence Relief Center, slamming the way this type of product is being marketed.

    "Promotional slogans commodifying women are an affront to women's rights," Park said.

    An official at the Korean Women’s Association United told GlobalPost on condition of anonymity that sex dolls “are directly in line with misogyny.”

    "It’s treating women as sexual objects. There are many concerns spreading from this. One thing being discussed among lawyers here is that there is currently no law regarding doll customisation. A man could customise the doll to have a friend’s face or a child’s face," she added.

    Related:

    Modern-Day Pygmalion: Man Bequeaths His Fortune to Sex Dolls
    Synthetic Human Race: Sex Dolls With Pre-Installed WiFi Will Behave Without ‘Constant Direction’
    Robots Get Human: Sex Dolls Will Walk Among Us in Near Future - Report
    Tags:
    controversy, debate, imports, sex doll, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse