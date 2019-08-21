New Delhi (Sputnik): The decision of the Allahabad High Court in Uttar Pradesh to ban DJs across the state comes ahead of the festive season, when sound pollution is generally at its highest.

The High Court of India’s largest populated state of Uttar Pradesh has banned DJs from playing music, media reports said on Wednesday.

The court added that DJ's who didn't abide by its ruling could can be sentenced to up to five years in prison and face a fine of Rupees 1 lakh ($1,420 approx.).

The ruling resulted from public interest litigation (PIL) by a petitioner who pleaded that a LCD monitor put up near his home had played loud music until late at night, annoying residents in the area including the petitioner’s 85-year-old mother.

In its verdict, the court contended that loud music played by DJs violated the basic rights of citizens and spread noise pollution.

The court made district police officials accountable for implementing its order. It further appealed to the people of the state to lodge complaints of loud music to the authorities anonymously and confidentially by email, SMS or WhatsApp.

The festive season in India starts around September when several important Hindu festivals like Dussehra and Diwali are celebrated. These festivals are celebrated across India, especially in the north Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. Dancing to loud DJ music is common practice during these festivals.