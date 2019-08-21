According to NDTV, an Indian media outlet, Indo-Tibetan Border Police staff who were involved in relief work spotted the helicopter crashing in India's Uttarkashi district.

Three people on board the helicopter, which was carrying relief material to flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand, died after the aircraft hit a power cable and crashed.

Rajpal, the pilot, Kaptal Lal, the co-pilot, as wel as Ramesh Sawar, a local citizen, were on board the helicopter, which was en route from Mori to Moldi, according to reports.

​At least 58 people have died over the past two days as a result of thunderstorms and flooding in the northern states of India, according to NDTV.

According to these data, Uttarakhand was the worst-hit in terms of the number of victims: 32 people died. Heavy rainfall in these regions has led to numerous landslides and overflowing rivers. According to the channel, the floods completely cut off a number of settlements from the outside world.