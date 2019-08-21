Three people on board the helicopter, which was carrying relief material to flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand, died after the aircraft hit a power cable and crashed.
Rajpal, the pilot, Kaptal Lal, the co-pilot, as wel as Ramesh Sawar, a local citizen, were on board the helicopter, which was en route from Mori to Moldi, according to reports.
Helicopter crash in Uttarkashi: All 3 onboard are dead. #ITBP column on the spot pic.twitter.com/xZVy10vbnH— Neeta Sharma (@NEETAS11) August 21, 2019
At least 58 people have died over the past two days as a result of thunderstorms and flooding in the northern states of India, according to NDTV.
According to these data, Uttarakhand was the worst-hit in terms of the number of victims: 32 people died. Heavy rainfall in these regions has led to numerous landslides and overflowing rivers. According to the channel, the floods completely cut off a number of settlements from the outside world.
All comments
Show new comments (0)