Register
03:34 GMT +321 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Vatican Treasurer Cardinal George Pell is surrounded by Australian police as he leaves the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Australia

    Judges Dismiss Australian Cardinal Pell's Child Sex Abuse Conviction Appeal

    © REUTERS / Mark Dadswell
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    2120

    Cardinal George Pell, the senior-most official of the Catholic Church found guilty of child sex abuse, had his appeal denied by Australia's Court of Appeal.

    On Wednesday, Chief Justice Anne Ferguson, Justice Chris Maxwell and Justice Mark Weinberg announced the dismissal of Pell's appeal against a conviction for his sexual assault of two 13-year-old choir boys in the late 1990's. 

    Lawyer Bret Walker argued the 78-year-old's appeal on three grounds.

    The first argument claimed the jury was unreasonable in how they reached their verdict, while the second said the Pell was not able to have his arraignment in the presence of the jury panel (despite jurors and potential jurors having access via video link). 

    Walker's final argument claimed that the defense team should have been permitted to show an animation prior to the closing address. 

    According to Ferguson, it was by a unanimous vote that they all agreed to throw out Pell's second and third grounds for appeal. 

    “It is not enough that the jury might have had a doubt, but they must have had a doubt,” the chief justice said, reported The Guardian. “This was a compelling witness, clearly not a liar, not a fantasist and was a witness of truth.”

    Of those in attendance, anti-abuse advocate Chrissie Foster told The Guardian that she was shocked, but "amazed" by the ruling against the Catholic Church official

    “What a result – it is almost unbelievable. I was not expecting this. I went to all of the second trial and I could see it and I just hoped the jury could see it. And they did. It was forensically argued and debated. Now again. I’m amazed. So often these cases hardly any victims come forward. This is a crime fraught with not getting a guilty verdict. Any rape by its nature is done out of sight. Where are the witnesses? There are none. It’s rape,” Foster said outside the courthouse Wednesday morning.

    Back in December 2018, Pell was unanimously convicted of a total of five child sex abuse charges against two 13-year-old boys.

    While one boy, now in his 30's, was able to testify against Pell, the other had died of an accidental heroin overdose in 2014. The late victim's father has argued that Pell was the reason his son, who never disclosed the abuse, turned to drugs. 

    Pell has maintained his innocence through his lawyer during the entire court proceedings. During the cardinal's June hearing Walker cited Australian High Court Justice Michael McHugh and said claimed “juries are likely to be affected by the prejudices and even the hysterias that from time to time are found in the community.”

    Related:

    Almost 400 Minors Were Abused by Polish Clergy Since 1990 - Catholic Church
    Christians Under Attack: Catholic Churches Desecrated Across France (VIDEO)
    Pope Francis Signs Decree to Boost Fight Against Paedophilia in Catholic Church
    ‘Very Deep Wound’: Sex Abuse Inaction Sees German Catholic Women Boycott Church
    Jordan Peterson Urges Catholic Church to Forgive Less, Care More
    Tags:
    heroin addiction, heroin, drug overdose, Overdose, conviction, Australia, pedophilia, pedophilia, child abuse, child sexual abuse, Vatican, Vatican, George Pell, Catholic Church, Catholic Church
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse