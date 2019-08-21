Judges Dismiss Australian Cardinal Pell's Child Sex Abuse Conviction Appeal

Cardinal George Pell, the senior-most official of the Catholic Church found guilty of child sex abuse, had his appeal denied by Australia's Court of Appeal.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice Anne Ferguson, Justice Chris Maxwell and Justice Mark Weinberg announced the dismissal of Pell's appeal against a conviction for his sexual assault of two 13-year-old choir boys in the late 1990's.

Lawyer Bret Walker argued the 78-year-old's appeal on three grounds.

The first argument claimed the jury was unreasonable in how they reached their verdict, while the second said the Pell was not able to have his arraignment in the presence of the jury panel (despite jurors and potential jurors having access via video link).

Walker's final argument claimed that the defense team should have been permitted to show an animation prior to the closing address.

According to Ferguson, it was by a unanimous vote that they all agreed to throw out Pell's second and third grounds for appeal.

“It is not enough that the jury might have had a doubt, but they must have had a doubt,” the chief justice said, reported The Guardian. “This was a compelling witness, clearly not a liar, not a fantasist and was a witness of truth.”

Of those in attendance, anti-abuse advocate Chrissie Foster told The Guardian that she was shocked, but "amazed" by the ruling against the Catholic Church official.

“What a result – it is almost unbelievable. I was not expecting this. I went to all of the second trial and I could see it and I just hoped the jury could see it. And they did. It was forensically argued and debated. Now again. I’m amazed. So often these cases hardly any victims come forward. This is a crime fraught with not getting a guilty verdict. Any rape by its nature is done out of sight. Where are the witnesses? There are none. It’s rape,” Foster said outside the courthouse Wednesday morning.

Back in December 2018, Pell was unanimously convicted of a total of five child sex abuse charges against two 13-year-old boys.

While one boy, now in his 30's, was able to testify against Pell, the other had died of an accidental heroin overdose in 2014. The late victim's father has argued that Pell was the reason his son, who never disclosed the abuse, turned to drugs.

Pell has maintained his innocence through his lawyer during the entire court proceedings. During the cardinal's June hearing Walker cited Australian High Court Justice Michael McHugh and said claimed “juries are likely to be affected by the prejudices and even the hysterias that from time to time are found in the community.”