6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes East of Solomon Islands - USGS

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 76 kilometres (47 miles), 96 kilometres (57 miles) southeast of Lata, about 475 km (295 miles) north of the island of Santo in the Solomon Islands, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake was registered near the Solomon Islands on 20 August, the US Geological Survey said.

There have been no immediate reports about casualties or damage caused by the quake. No tsunami warning has been issued.

#ÚltimoSismo

20-08-2019 08:03:54

Magnitud: 6.0 MW; Profundidad: 53.60 km

Referencia: 91km SSE of Lata, Solomon Islands

Fuente: USGS

NO GENERA TSUNAMI EN EL LITORAL PERUANO pic.twitter.com/gYbtA6tUgC — Hidrografía Perú (@DHN_peru) August 20, 2019

The Solomon Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffer from powerful earthquakes.​

The Ring of Fire quake zone is a strip of volcanoes and tectonic faults in the Pacific basin and has one of the highest levels of volcanic and seismic activity in the world.