Knife Attack in Hong Kong Leaves Three People Injured - Reports (Video)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people have been injured, one critically, after being attacked by a knife-wielding man in the town of Tseung Kwan O in eastern Hong Kong, local media reported.

A witness said a man in his 40s attacked a 24-year-old man and two women aged 26 and 35 with a butcher knife after an altercation with them, the broadcaster RTHK said.

According to the report, the perpetrator later left the crime scene.

WARNING: The following video may offend sensibilities

Vid of knife attack in Lennon Tunnel in Tseung Kwan O circulated on Telegram.

蓝衣人在连侬墙隧道斩人视频🔪

pic.twitter.com/wc2OoNSdrz — 巴丢草 Badiucao (@badiucao) August 19, 2019

​A police investigation of the incident is underway, the broadcaster added.

The injured individuals have been taken to a hospital.