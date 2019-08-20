At Least 13 Killed as Bus With Chinese Tourists Crashes in Laos

At least 13 have been killed and dozens injured after a bus carrying Chinese tourists skidded off the road and fell into a 30-metre-deep ravine in Laos, according to the police.
Police officer Xaiyaphon Chitavong has told AFP that a brake failure could have been the cause of the accident.
"At this moment, 13 bodies have been recovered... while two are still missing", the officer said as quoted by AFP.
据央视记者从前方正在参与救援工作的当地旅行社职员了解到的消息，事故已经造成约5人遇难，另外还有约14人失踪，伤者已经被送往医院，救援工作正在进行中。事故发生地点离琅勃拉邦约1个小时车程。 pic.twitter.com/nUTLi5QFpk— CCTV Asia Pacific (@CCTVAsiaPacific) August 19, 2019
Some 31 people are currently receiving medical assistance.
From June to October is the monsoon season in Laos with heavy rain showers creating slippery conditions on rural roads.
All comments
Show new comments (0)