At Least 13 Killed as Bus With Chinese Tourists Crashes in Laos

The bus carrying 43 Chinese tourists, a Chinese tour assistant and two Lao residents, the driver and a tour guide, crashed on the way between the capital Vientiane and the northern city of Luang Prabang on Monday afternoon.

At least 13 have been killed and dozens injured after a bus carrying Chinese tourists skidded off the road and fell into a 30-metre-deep ravine in Laos, according to the police.

Police officer Xaiyaphon Chitavong has told AFP that a brake failure could have been the cause of the accident.

"At this moment, 13 bodies have been recovered... while two are still missing", the officer said as quoted by AFP.

​Some 31 people are currently receiving medical assistance.

From June to October is the monsoon season in Laos with heavy rain showers creating slippery conditions on rural roads.