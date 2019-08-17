Register
23:53 GMT +317 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    US Navy Request for HK Port Visit Amid Protests May Suggest Ulterior Motives: Experts

    © Wikipedia
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The US request to have its warships visit amid the Hong Kong protests is inappropriate and could have ulterior motives, Chinese experts said Wednesday as China reportedly turned down the request.

    US Navy transport dock ship Green Bay and guided missile cruiser Lake Erie requested visits to Hong Kong in the next few weeks, but China has rejected the request, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a statement by Nate Christensen, deputy spokesman for the US Navy's Pacific Fleet.

    This is not the first time China has denied a visit by a US ship to Hong Kong. In September 2018, China declined a port visit for the amphibious assault ship Wasp.

    It is within China's scope of sovereignty to approve a US warship's request to visit Hong Kong, just as the US needs to approve visits by Chinese naval vessels to Hawaii, said Yang Yujun, a former Defense Ministry spokesperson and dean of the academy of media and public affairs at Communication University of China in Beijing.

    "The security situation in Hong Kong is very severe and the US government had just issued a travel warning to US citizens," Yang told the Global Times on Wednesday. 

    "At this time, the US request to have warships stop by in Hong Kong is contradictory to the warning and very inappropriate," Yang said. 

    Yang noted that it was clear to see "the role the US has been playing in the turmoil in Hong Kong. We are highly suspicious of US motives, now that it still expects to have warships visit Hong Kong." 

    The US issued an advisory August 7 warning about travel to Hong Kong due to "confrontational" protests, the New York Times previously reported.

    The US was attempting to pour oil on the fire, believed Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University's institute of international relations in Beijing.

    "The US knows perfectly well what is happening, but still tries to send warships to Hong Kong to back up the creators of chaos," Li told the Global Times on Wednesday.

    Christensen of the US Navy Pacific Fleet said that "the US Navy has a long track record of successful port visits to Hong Kong and we expect them to continue," CNN reported.

    But those visits "only occurred under normal situations, which obviously is not the case right now," Li said. 

    By turning down the US request, China is sending a "clear signal" that the US is too deeply involved in the chaotic situation in Hong Kong, Li said.

    He stressed that Washington "should stop interfering in China's internal affairs before China-US relations suffer an even more serious and irreversible blow."

    The protest in Hong Kong has entered its tenth week.

    On August 7, Zhang Xiaoming, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Office of the State Council, identified the turmoil in Hong Kong as a potential "color revolution."

    On August 6, Julie Eadeh, political unit chief of the US consulate general in Hong Kong, met Joshua Wong, an activist accused of colluding with overseas anti-China forces to smear the image of China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

    Wong discussed issues such as the banning of US exports of equipment to the Hong Kong police, Hong Kong-based newspaper Ta Kung Pao reported.

    This article was originally published in Global Times.

    Related:

    Open Market? Local Shops Selling Out of Helmets, Goggles, Gas Masks in Hong Kong
    Global Unrest: Hong Kong Protests, Chinese Tariffs, US Near Recession and More!
    Hong Kong Opposition Says May Seek Foreign Help After US Diplomat Meets With Activists
    GOT7's Jackson Under Fire for Supporting One-China Policy Amid Hong Kong Protests
    Tags:
    turmoil, request, docking, color revolution, US Navy, protests, Hong Kong
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ksenia Krivko from Kemerovo claimed the title of Mrs Russia Globe 2019.
    Hot Mamas: Dazzling Beauties From the 2019 Mrs Russia Pageant
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse