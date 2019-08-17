Member of the legendary K-pop boy band Super Junior and media personality Kim Heechul has denied that he is dating Momo, a member of the girl group TWICE. Media reports claimed earlier in August that the two artists had been in a relationship for over two years. Despite the fact that the agencies of both artists have denied the information, the rumours have not abated. Thus, on 17 August, appearing in studio for a new episode of the TV show Knowing Brothers, where Heechul is also one of hosts, the singer danced to the choreography of TWICE. A teaser of the episode was published on YouTube.

Heechul, well-known in the industry for his free spirit and sense of humour, successfully "dodged a bullet" from his co-hosts, who asked him if he really is dating Momo: "No, it's not true", the artist firmly responded.

Kim Heechul denies dating rumors with Momo on 'Knowing Bros' pic.twitter.com/SbF17Siqyo — Not Netizen Buzz (@notnetizenbuzz) August 17, 2019

​Fans are already eager to watch the new episode of the show: