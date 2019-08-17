Register
17:33 GMT +317 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Anti-extradition bill protesters hold an American flag at a gathering at Chater House Garden in Hong Kong on August 16, 2019. - Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement faces a major test this weekend as it tries to muster another huge crowd following criticism over a recent violent airport protest and as concerns mount over Beijing's next move.

    Hong Kong Opposition Says May Seek Foreign Help After US Diplomat Meets With Activists

    © AP Photo / LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    4214

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), which organises the ongoing protests in Hong Kong has not ruled out that it may seek support from foreign countries in the wake of a controversial opposition leaders' meeting with a US diplomat.

    "Of course, we might seek help from the other countries, we might also go the United Nations, the European Union, we might go to other countries," Wong Yik-mo, CHRF vice convener, said.

    Wong dismissed claims that the meeting with the US diplomat amounted to foreign meddling, stressing that the diplomat was merely keeping up with the situation in the city in accordance with general practice.

    "If you know diplomacy, then you should know that all consulates, all embassies, they have contact with the government and with the opposition. Their job is to understand what happened in that country or in that city. And therefore, this is a regular duty of consuls, of diplomats. Having contact is a very noble thing. But then, it is always the Chinese government which will demonise everything and then tell people that the United States is behind all this", the activist pointed out.

    Wong believes that the Hong Kong opposition does not expect that Beijing will use military force to suppress protests against the controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong at least in the nearest future.

    "At least for now. Mainland’s Communist party is quite scary, you never know what they will do, but at least for now they are still using the tactic to try to scare people … I think all these practices in Shenzhen [are aimed at] deterring Hong Kongers, at scaring us", Wong said.

    The activist pointed out that, in accordance with the law, the Chinese armed police could not enter the territory of Hong Kong.

    "The Armed police are not allowed to come to Hong Kong. According to our constitution, the army might be sent to Hong Kong under emergency circumstances, but that does not include armed police", Wong underlined.

    The next protest against the controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong is planned for Wednesday, according to Wong.

    "On the 21st of August, we have planned to have another demonstration. This is a significant, symbolic day for Hong Kong, because on that day, five years ago, mainland China rejected Hong Kong’s proposal to have universal suffrage", the activist said.

    Mass protests erupted in China's semi-autonomous Hong Kong in early June in response to a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to the mainland. Although the local parliament eventually announced that it had suspended the bill, people continue to protest, demanding that it be withdrawn completely. They also want the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against protesters.

    Protesters protect themselves with helmets and masks during a demonstration in Hong Kong
    © REUTERS / Tyrone Siu
    Protesters protect themselves with helmets and masks during a demonstration in Hong Kong

    These demonstrations have often resulted in violent clashes between protesters and police. China's permanent mission to the United Nations even earlier accused the protesters of having displayed a "tendency of resorting to terrorism" by destroying public facilities, paralysing Hong Kong's airport, blocking public transport and using lethal weapons.

    Soon after protests in Hong Kong broke out, Beijing accused a number of Western countries, in particular the United States, of openly fomenting the anti-China sentiment in its special administrative region. On 8 August, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it had summoned a senior official from the US Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau to lodge a "stern representation" over its diplomat’s meeting with "Hong Kong independence" activists, which it assessed as an act of meddling in China's internal affairs. The US Department of State, in turn, said that its staff were "just doing their jobs, just like diplomats from every other country."

    Hong Kong became a part of China in 1997 after being a British colony for some 150 years.

    Related:

    Trump 'Concerned' With Hong Kong Protests, Does Not Want to See Violent Crackdown
    Watch Hillary Clinton Get Savaged Over ‘Solidarity’ With Hong Kong Protests Tweet
    Global Unrest: Hong Kong Protests, Chinese Tariffs, US Near Recession and More!
    Tags:
    protests, Hong Kong, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ksenia Krivko from Kemerovo claimed the title of Mrs Russia Globe 2019.
    Hot Mamas: Dazzling Beauties From the 2019 Mrs Russia Pageant
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse