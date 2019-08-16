Mnet Launches Fierce New K-Pop Survival Show 'Queendom' With Park Bom, (G)I-dle and AOA

Members of six of the most famous girls groups AOA, (G)I-dle, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, and Park Bom from 2ne1 will meet face to face on the set of the newly announced TV show.

Mnet, a major K-Pop TV channel in South Korea, has announced a new survival show with the participation of top female artists. Actress Lee Da Hee and broadcaster Jang Sung Gyu are to be the MC’s of the show.

Fans are looking forward to the new show and curious about its format but are also a bit concerned because the teaser showed their favourite idols experiencing different emotions - and some of them even in tears.

Queendom will really create fanwars bitch i hate this :") pic.twitter.com/13tfW8h5NX — Moonsun 🌙☀ (@Moonbyul_13) August 12, 2019

The trailer for Queendom is here!! I swear if I see one teardrop fall from Bom’s eye’s I’m suing Mnet!!😡 pic.twitter.com/eVfsoeGVeL — 𝕬𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖞🧷 (@anthonyad8) August 12, 2019

Even Hyejin it's done already with queendom and it haven't even started yet pic.twitter.com/MNPgMnbTm0 — 엘비아™ Sinning queen it's back 👁️👄👁️ (@egabdraws) August 12, 2019

The premiere is scheduled for 29 August at 9:20 pm local time.

Mnet is a South Korean paid music channel that was launched in 2013; it is famous not only for its weekly show MCountdown, and the Mnet Awards, but also its numerous survival shows Show Me The Money, Unpretty Rapstar, Produce 101 and Produce 48.

AOA is a girl group from FNC Entertainment which debuted in August 2012. During their career AOA has received eight music and entertainment awards and ten music tv awards. In February 2014, they received their first number-one win on the South Korean music programme Inkigayo with the song "Miniskirt".

Four-member girl group 2NE1 debuted in 2009 under YG Entertainment, but in 2016 despite the group's success the company announced the band was breaking up. Girls are considered the best selling K-Pop girl group of all time. Park Bom left YG entertainment after the group was disbanded and, in July 2018 she signed with D-Nation Entertainment and released her comeback single "Spring" in March 2019.

(G)I-DLE was formed in 2018 by Cube Entertaiment and Billboard ranked them the best new K-pop group of 2018,