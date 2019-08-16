Former Pakistani President Zardari Sent to Jail in Money Laundering Case

New Delhi (Sputnik): Having faced the top anti-corruption authorities for over two months, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari was sent into judicial custody on Friday in a case which is probing him for money laundering during his presidential term.

The court has also directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities to produce the former president before 19 August. The NAB prosecutor apprised the court that his further custody was needed following a recording of another suspect linked to the case.

Zardari has already spent 68 days in NAB remand, and the anti-corruption agency wanted an extension of eight more days which the court declined on Friday.

Bakhtawar B. Zardari, the daughter of the former president, has accused the incumbent government of Pakistan, saying that despite having kept her father in NAB custody for 68 days and spending over a year on investigations, the agency could not find an iota of evidence against him.

Despite being kept in NAB custody for 68 days & over an entire year of investigation (the one that conveniently started days before Selection 2018). NAB & all the puppets horsemen have as much evidence as PTI deliveries - Zero. Pres @AAliZardari being sent to adiala jail today ✌️ — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) August 16, 2019

Zardari was arrested in June this year in a case related to a bank fraud which came to light two years ago when the State Bank of Pakistan found irregularities and reported them to the Federal Investigative Agency.

The probe revealed the fake accounts were opened to launder money during Zardari's presidentship of the country. Through this dirty money, the Omni Group (allegedly owned by Zardari and his close aides) acquired four state-run entities — Thatta Cement Factory, Thatta Sugar Mills, Naudero Sugar Mills and Dadu Sugar Mills — in the country's Sindh Province at throwaway prices.

In the investigation, which was carried out in several parts, it was also established Zardari amassed immense wealth by using his influence over the banking system during his tenure as Pakistan president and when his party was the ruling government.