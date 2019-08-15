Czech Tourists Pray in Purification Ceremony After ‘Butt-Washing’ Antics in Bali Hindu Temple

In the heart of Bali, there is a monkey sanctuary, which is also home to three Hindu temples. A Czech tourist couple recently offended locals when a man splashed holy water on his partner's backside on temple grounds, sparking outrage and warnings of deportation for bad behaviour.

A Czech couple accused of desecrating a Hindu shrine in Bali has taken part in a purification ceremony after the island's authorities warned them that they could be sent home for their bad behaviour.

Sabina Dolezalova and Zdenek Slouka, wearing sunglasses and traditional costumes, folded hands and pressed thumbs to their foreheads while a Hindu priest led the ceremony.

"I'm really glad that we had the opportunity to purify this place and now I would like to say thank you to all the Balinese people because they were very kind to us," Slouka told AFP after the ritual was over.

His girlfriend added: "We are sorry... and we hope that no one will do something similar again."

The ritual took place at the Beji Temple, a Hindu shrine in the sacred Ubud Monkey Forest.

© AFP 2019 / Sonny Tumbelaka Czech nationals Sabina Dolezalova (C) and her boyfriend Zdenek Slouka (centre R) prepare to take part in a purification ritual at the Beji Temple, located inside a monkey sanctuary in Ubud on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on August 15, after a disrespectful online video they posted went viral.

The couple faced a torrent of criticism from Indonesians after filming a crude act at the same temple last week. In the video, which was condemned by ordinary people and officials alike, Zdenek Slouka playfully splashed water from a fountain onto Dolezalova’s backside as she pulled up her skirt.

After the video went viral, Bali governor Wayan Koster warned that he would expel ill-mannered visitors from now on.

“In the future, if there are tourists behaving like that we should just send them home, they are being disorderly coming to Bali. We will give them this warning,” he said.

The reckless tourists have issued a heartfelt apology saying they did not know they were in a holy temple or used holy water.

This week, local authorities arrested an Australian tourist after he fly-kicked a man off a moving scooter and threw himself into a moving car in an apparent drunken rampage, while last month, a Russian tourist was sentenced to one year in prison for an attempt to smuggle a drugged monkey out of the country.

Bizarre antics aside, some Bali visitors face severe repercussions for drug possession and trafficking, which carry lengthy jail terms and can even be punishable by death in some cases.