Register
07:45 GMT +315 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an election campaign rally at Mahabubnagar district of Telangana state, India, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Elections in Telangana state will be held in December

    Indian PM Modi Addresses Independence Day Amid Kashmir Tensions, Vows to Expose Exporters of Terror

    © AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A.
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    120

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made his sixth consecutive Independence Day address. Modi held his speech at the historic landmark Red Fort in New Delhi after a flag hoisting ceremony.

    Apart from touching upon major domestic issues such as overpopulation and the development of infrastructure, Modi mentioned the situation in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region, stressing that the recent amendment of India's constitution and, in particular, removing the Article 370, will contribute to the full integration of the region into the nation.

    "In the past 70 years, the existed system in Jammu and Kashmir encouraged terrorism, nepotism, corruption and deprived the disadvantaged section of the society, including women, children, and tribals equal rights", Modi said, adding that "India will continue to fight against terrorism and expose those who support or export terror. Terrorism is against humanity".

    Article 370 of the Indian constitution protected the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, requiring the mandatory approval of most of the laws adopted by the Indian parliament in the local assembly. Earlier this month, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and granting the Ladakh region the status of a union territory without a legislature, which meant it would be directly controlled by the federal government.

    The remainder of the state became a second union territory.

    Pakistan, the long-time contender for the disputed Kashmir region, condemned India's move, with Prime Minister Imran Khan comparing it to 20th century Nazi ideology.

    Part of Modi's Independence Day address was also devoted to the development of the economy. The Indian prime minister argued that the current political system in the country is stable, which may facilitate trade and cooperation with other countries and act to boost economic growth.

    "From 2014 to 2019, we became a $3 trillion economy. Before that, in the last 70 years, the country was a $2 trillion economy. We added $1 trillion to the economy in just five years. Now we are looking forward to making the nation a $5 trillion economy", Modi said.

    Modi in his sixth consecutive Independence Day speech suggested that India be more environmentally friendly and completely free of single-use plastic, urging startup entrepreneurs to come up with recycling ideas.

    In July, the Indian government presented its annual economic survey. According to the document, India's economic growth fell from 7.2 percent in the 2017/2018 fiscal year to 6.8 percent in the following year. The survey predicted, however, that growth could increase to 7 percent in the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

    Related:

    After Eid, No Exchange of Sweets with India on Pakistan’s Independence Day - Report
    India Deploys Elite Commando Unit for Railway Projects near Kashmir and China Border
    Pakistani Troops, People Ready to Fight India Till Last Breath - Prime Minister Imran Khan
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse