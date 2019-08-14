State Department Updates Hong Kong Travel Advisory, Urging 'Increased Caution Due to Civil Unrest'

Earlier, in response to US President Donald Trump's claims that China was "moving troops to the border with Hong Kong," China's Foreign Ministry urged the US to stop "prying into Hong Kong affairs," stressing that the city falls exclusively within the domain of China's domestic jurisdiction.

The US State Department's travel.state.gov website updated its 'Country Information' section for the Chinese autonomous city of Hong Kong to 'Level 2' on Wednesday, urging travellers to "exercise increased caution" "due to civil unrest."

The rating saw the city's status jump up from Level 1, which calls on travellers to 'exercise normal precautions'. The State Department's travel advisory has four levels, with Level 3 urging US nationals to 'reconsider travel', and Level 4 simply saying 'do not travel'.

In the explanatory section, the State Department points to political demonstrations taking place across the city, including at the Hong Kong International Airport, and says that while most of these "have been peaceful...some have turned confrontational or resulted in violent clashes."

The website urges travellers to maintain caution, including avoiding areas where demonstrations are taking place, keeping "a low profile," monitoring local media for updates, and following the US Consultate General in Hong Kong on Facebook and Twitter.

Earlier Wednesday, Canada similarly updated its travel advisory website, urging any Canadians in Hong Kong to "exercise a high degree of caution."

Canada ups travel advisory to Hong Kong, urging Canadians to “exercise a high degree of caution”. pic.twitter.com/LB3R5aqLZP — Omar Sachedina (@omarsachedina) 14 августа 2019 г.

Late Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused Washington of helping to incite chaos in the country after senior US lawmakers formally condemned what they said was Beijing's 'violent crackdown' on Hong Kong protesters.

"The US has denied its involvement in the ongoing violent incidents in Hong Kong on many occasions," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. "However, the comments from those members of the US Congress have provided the world with new and powerful evidence of the country's involvement."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW