Twitteratti Troll Indian TV Anchor for “Drowning” Act While Reporting on Flood

In the video, the anchor of a Bangalore-based channel is seen presenting the news neck-deep in floodwater, and as she completed the news, drowning in the water with hands up in the air, mimicking a flood-victim.
This serious attempt by the news channel, who seem to have taken the studio VFX rather seriously, to highlight an issue, turned into an embarrassment and public gimmick.
The video clip amused many Twitter users who mercilessly trolled her by terming it as “disastrous reporting” while others compared it to the Pakistani news anchor who reported from “neck-deep” flood water.
Others who were left in stitches shared hilarious comments and memes.
Fellow journalists also joined in the fun taking on the news anchor.
