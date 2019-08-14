Twitteratti Troll Indian TV Anchor for “Drowning” Act While Reporting on Flood

New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian television anchor’s “drowning ” act has amused Twitter users, instead of relaying the direness of the flood situation in the southern state of Karnataka.

In the video, the anchor of a Bangalore-based channel is seen presenting the news neck-deep in floodwater, and as she completed the news, drowning in the water with hands up in the air, mimicking a flood-victim.

This serious attempt by the news channel, who seem to have taken the studio VFX rather seriously, to highlight an issue, turned into an embarrassment and public gimmick.

— Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) August 13, 2019

​The video clip amused many Twitter users who mercilessly trolled her by terming it as “disastrous reporting” while others compared it to the Pakistani news anchor who reported from “neck-deep” flood water.

— Vandana Sh (@vandanajhs) August 13, 2019

​Others who were left in stitches shared hilarious comments and memes.

— Shagufta Sahil Dev (@SHAGUFTADEV) August 14, 2019

— Syed Usman (@Sydusm) August 13, 2019

— Mayank Singh (@twitmayank) August 13, 2019

​Fellow journalists also joined in the fun taking on the news anchor.

— Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) August 13, 2019