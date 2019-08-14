Sydney Knifeman Killed Young Woman, Took Selfie Before Going on Stabbing Spree (Video)

On Tuesday, a knife-wielding man yelling "Allahu Akbar" went on a stabbing rampage in Sydney injuring a woman. The police identified him as Mert Ney, 21, who has a history of mental health issues. The police also charged him with the murder of a sex worker who was found dead in her flat after Ney's visit.

The Sydney knife attacker took a selfie minutes before going on a knife-stabbing spree after allegedly murdering a 24-year-old sex worker identified as Michaela Dunn, 7News reported publishing an exclusive CCTV video.

The footage shows the attacker, Mert Ney, walking through a back alleyway on Clarence Street in the vicinity of Dunn's house. The man is then seen abruptly stopping in the middle of the road to take a selfie. Moments later, Ney put on a balaclava and left the alley just before 2 pm when the stabbing rampage began.

On Tuesday, Ney stabbed a 41-year-old woman in the back with a large butcher knife. He was incapacitated by three bystanders, shortly after which police took him into custody.

Following extended crime scene searches, the body of a 21-year-old woman was discovered, New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said, adding that all currently available information suggested that the two crimes were linked.

Fuller later said that Australian police do not currently classify the incident as terrorism.