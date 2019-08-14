Pakistani Actress Urges UN to Remove Priyanka Chopra as Goodwill Ambassador, Sparking Twitter Furore

New Delhi (Sputnik): A Pakistani-Canadian actress has urged the United Nation's Children's fund UNICEF to remove Indian-American star Priyanka Chopra-Jonas from her role as goodwill ambassador, accusing her of being a warmonger by showing support for the Indian military.

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan on Tuesday wrote to UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H Fore, asking for the Indian-American actress’ removal as a goodwill ambassador, a position the Quantico star has held since 2016.

The demand came after Priyanka Chopra got into an argument in Los Angeles on 10 August when a Pakistani woman accused her of encouraging war despite being a UN ambassador for peace. The Indian actress responded, saying that although she is deeply pacifist and has friends in Pakistan, she remains loyal to her homeland.

A chunk of Pakistani netizens were impressed by Armeena Khan's letter and urged the UNICEF to remove Priyanka as their Goodwill Ambassador.

Priyanka’s fans rushed to defend her. Some even accused Armeena of trying to seek attention.

Priyanka Chopra was at the Beautycon in Los Angeles when a Pakistani woman questioned her role as a United Nations Goodwill ambassador and her tweet in support of the Indian Army where she wrote: “Jai Hind (Long live India) #IndianArmedForces”.

“You are United Nations Goodwill ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan. There is no way you are in this ...As a Pakistani, millions of people, like me, have supported you in your business,” the woman could be heard shouting in a video that later went viral.

Priyanka responded by saying that although she is deeply pacifist and can boast friends in neighbouring Pakistan, she remains loyal to India.