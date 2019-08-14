Pakistan President Warns Conflict With India Could Impact Entire World

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan's President Dr. Arif Alvi claimed that Islamabad does not want a conflict with India but warned over the impact of the military build up in the Kashmir Valley during a speech marking his country's independence.

The impact of a war between India and Pakistan would be "felt in the whole world,” according to Alvi, who warned that the presence of thousands of troops in the Kashmir valley made it one of the world's most militarised zones.

“India should not forget that there are three stakeholders in the resolution of Kashmir issue – Pakistan, India and the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” added Alvi .

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said his country “feels saddened to see our Kashmiri brethren in IoK (Indian occupied Kashmir) being subjected to the worst kind of oppression and ruthless state terrorism.”

“The tyranny unleashed against innocent civilians has crossed all limits in total disregard to the international norms and the values of humanity and has endangered the peace of the region,” Khan claimed.

New Delhi stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special constitutional status last week, amid protests from opposition parties in Kashmir. The government also divided the state into two federally administered territories.

In a retaliatory move, Islamabad scaled down diplomatic contacts with New Delhi and suspended trade and communication links. It has also complained to the UN security Council, claiming that India is in violation of UN resolutions.

Kashmir has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan since the countries gained freedom from British rule in 1947. Both countries govern only part of the region, but claim it in full.