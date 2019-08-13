New Delhi (Sputnik): The tweet from Malik is a sequel to a series of barbs between Indian and Pakistani politicians following New Delhi’s decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and divide the state into two federally administered territories.

Pakistani Politician and former Federal Investigation Agency officer Rehman Malik has raked up controversy on social media by posting fake video, claiming that it depicts a “gunship helicopter attack on Kashmir by Indian army”.

Malik posted the video clip from his verified Twitter handle, showing severely wounded people being carried to safety. He also tagged the Tweet hoping the United Nations and US President Donald Trump to take note of the “situation in Kashmir”.

Indian Army have used Gunship helicopters to attack villages in IOK #Kashmir

With complete blackout, brave Kashmiris r managing to send the videos .

This attack left dozens of men, women & children killed.where is the mediation of President @realDonaldTrump & action by @UN https://t.co/3ezyqIHorm — Senator Rehman Malik (@SenRehmanMalik) August 13, 2019

​

The Jammu and Kashmir police were quick to rebuke Malik and called it “malicious content”. They have also asked Twitter Support to remove the fake video.

Indian Twitter users were quick to call it a bluff, and an effort to malign the Indian Army and slammed the Pakistani politician for “peddling propaganda”.

Fake its not the video from jammu and kashmir. Don't spread fake propaganda. 😠 — Amit Kumar 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@iamitsharma5594) August 13, 2019

Baklol it's not from Kashmir

It's from Syria — Ankit Swami (@AnkitSw63616019) August 13, 2019

Isn't it Haram to lie?

If India wanted to use force, Kashmir would have been sorted out decades back. https://t.co/swwkeKPUEK — Rohit Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@ragarwal) August 13, 2019

@TwitterSupport such malicious post made with ulterior motive and intention to cause loss of lives in Kashmir should be banned for ever.



It's old video of blast happened in 2018. Here is news link of this. https://t.co/5ycK24KgHP — Anup Sayare (@sayareakd) August 13, 2019

Indian journalists also took to Twitter to slam Malik for spreading the “fake propaganda” video.

It’s not 1947. Lies get caught within minutes. Don’t you get embarrassed getting caught again and again with your pants down? Oh wait, there is no shame left...Its your own grave, happy digging 👍 — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) August 13, 2019

Fake . Have some shame — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) August 13, 2019

Please stop peddling lying propaganda. Why is Pakistan so shameless — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) August 13, 2019

Several others took to memes and punny Tweets to take on Malik.

Broo r un in 7th Heaven, From where did you get these fake videos of 4/5 ppl’s so called Kashmiri. Looks time has come to take our POK back. pic.twitter.com/pG2ZR1E30K — CarlsBerg Drunk’n Engnr 😎 (@BackBencher_Hut) August 13, 2019

The news is fake but the shite spewed is 100% real. pic.twitter.com/VzFWb9P7GX — Anirudh Anand (@ani_21312) August 13, 2019

​