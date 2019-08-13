New Delhi (Sputnik): There have been conflicting reports of violence in the Kashmir valley since the scrapping of special status for Jammu and Kashmir. Indian media has reported that curfew restrictions are in place but with no reports of casualties, while western media outlets have reported massive protests and a heavy handed crackdown.

The Indian Home Ministry said on Tuesday that not a single bullet has been fired in the Kashmir Valley since the Parliament revoked Article 370 of the Indian constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The ministry said that security forces are showing restraint while ensuring law and order in the Valley.

"It is reiterated that no bullets have been fired in Jammu and Kashmir since the development related to Article 370," the Indian Home Ministry stated to contradict a report published by the western media in last few days.

The ministry does allege that in Srinagar’s Soura region on 9 August, some criminals mingled with people returning home after prayers at a local mosque.

"They resorted to unprovoked stone-pelting against law enforcement forces to cause widespread unrest."

— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) August 13, 2019

​On 10 August, the ministry said no protest of more than 20 people occurred anywhere in Kashmir after claims by new agency Reuters, which reported around 10,000 people at a protest in Soura.

The BBC and Al Jazeera both subsequently released videos that confirmed that a protest had occurred.

Local media also reported violence in Soura on Monday, 12 August. According to a Srinagar-based journalist, protests took place in the area after Eid prayers.

— Adnan Bhat (@Adnanmbhat) August 12, 2019

​Restrictions on the movement of locals have been in place since 5 August, when the Indian government revoked the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

With communication lines down and the Internet blocked, rumours about incidents have been spreading in the valley for the last week, including reports that the Jammu and Kashmir police have had their firearms withdrawn.