New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Shashi Tharoor, a senior Congress legislator and former Under-Secretary-General at the UN, for his allegedly controversial “Hindu-Pakistan” remark made last year.

Kolkata Magistrate's Metropolitan Court issued the warrant after a case was filed by advocate Sumeet Chowdhary, alleging Tharoor's statement was "a deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings".

In July 2018, while addressing a public gathering at Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor had said if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in 2019, they will rewrite the Indian Constitution which would pave the way for a nation like Islamic Pakistan.

"If they (BJP) win a repeat in the Lok Sabha our democratic constitution as we understand it will not survive as they will have all the elements they need to tear apart the constitution of India and write a new one. That new one will be the one which will enshrine principles of Hindu Rashtra, that will remove equality for minorities, that'll create a Hindu Pakistan," said Tharoor in a public meet last year.

The plea to arrest Tharoor also contended that the Thiruvananthapuram lawmaker refused to apologise for the statement that hurt the religious sentiments of Indians.