Body Found in Malaysian Jungle 10 Days After UK Girl With Special Needs Vanished From Tourist Resort

Sebastien Quoirin and his wife Meabh had put up a 50,000 Malaysian ringgit (£10,000 reward) on Monday, 12 August, in the hope it would help find their 15 year-old daughter, who has been missing in the jungle for over a week, alive.

Police in Malaysia on Tuesday confirmed a body had been found amid the search for Nora Quorin, who went missing from the Dusun eco resort in Seremban, about 50 miles south of the capital Kuala Lumpur on 4 August.

Nora, who suffered learning difficulties, lived in London with her French father and Irish mother.

© AFP 2019 / FAMILY HANDOUT Nora Quoirin

Announcing the reward on Monday, her mother said Nora was "so precious to us" and said, their "hearts are breaking".

​On Tuesday, 13 August, police chief Mohammed Yusop said: “I can confirm a body has been found in the Betembum mountains. It is not in an accessible place.”

Although the body has not been confirmed as that of Nora, it has been reported in the local media as being that of a white female and was reportedly found near a waterfall.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, which was set up in the wake of the murder of a British hostess in Japan in 2000, said: "At this time we cannot confirm it is Nora. However it sadly seems likely. Investigations are underway to confirm identity and cause of death."

— New Straits Times (@NST_Online) August 13, 2019

​Nora’s family said they were convinced she had been abducted but the Malaysian police have said there were no signs of foul play.

If the body is confirmed to be that of Nora, an autopsy will be carried out and should clarify if she was murdered or died as a result of an accident or animal attack.

The Malaysian jungle is home to the Malayan tiger and also several species of snake.

— Lucie Blackman Trust (@MissingAbroad) August 13, 2019

​