Indian Columnist Trolled Over Ex-Pak Envoy’s Claim of Contacting Her for Kashmir Plebiscite Article

New Delhi (Sputnik): Claims by the Former Pakistan High Commissioner to India that he approached popular Indian columnist Shobha De to write an article in support of holding a referendum in Kashmir, has stirred controversy.

Though the reputed novelist and columnist has rubbished the claims saying she never wrote any such thing, a section of netizens remain unforgiving and continue to troll her.

In a video that went viral, 'Pakistan's former envoy to India Abdul Basit revealed that he had convinced columnist De to write an article which advocates for the right of self-determination for Kashmiris.

In an interview given to Pakistani blogger Farhan Virk, Ambassador Basit said finding an Indian journalist in ''mainland India" to write an article in a mainstream newspaper on the "self-determination of Kashmir" was a huge challenge for him.

Shobha De, he claimed, agreed to write the article shortly after Indian security forces had eliminated alleged Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani in 2016.

She was ridiculed so severely that she stayed out of public view for two months, he added.

De, however, rubbished the former Pakistan envoy's claims, English business daily The Economic Times reported.

"The only time I met him, or rather he came and imposed himself and intruded into a small group, was in January of this year, at the Jaipur lit fest at a publishing party," the ANI news agency quoted De as saying.

"He came and joined a small group, attempted a conversation, was snubbed and almost as good as asked to leave."

"In those three minutes, yes, he tried to bring in various issues, but the only issue that actually chased him away was China. That was the first and last time I ever encountered this man," she added.

#WATCH Columnist Shobhaa De responds to claims by Former Pakistan High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, that he managed to influence her writings on Kashmir pic.twitter.com/784dub1wBW — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

​A section of Indian netizens was highly critical of De, with most saying the noted columnist was finally exposed for her “fake patriotism”.

There is a messsge in here for you Botox Begum. In 8 hours, only 66 people have RTd your version, but you have over a 1000 replies, ALL dissing you. What does it tell you? That your credibility in India is lower than that of Abdul Basit’s! — Shefali Vaidya ஷெஃபாலி வைத்யா शेफाली वैद्य (@ShefVaidya) August 13, 2019

This is just a starting wait for thousands more name to come in time ahead. #Pakistan is fraustrated with removal of 370 that now it has openly started attacking its agents in #India whom it used to pay hefty amounts just to keep anti india sentiments awake in name of #Kashmir . — ABHISHEK TYAGI 🇮🇳 (@iabhishektyagi) August 13, 2019

Everybody believed Basit though from enemy country because Botox Begum and former porn writer was always seen writing against India and supported Pakistan and other forces wirking day and night against India. She sold her soul for few dollars and good time in star hotels. — Sunil Dixit (@SunilDi62070179) August 13, 2019

Our dustbins are full now, Goverment should take some initiative and send these kachras to their place !! We seriously need #swachhbharatabhiyan on these anti-nationalists !! — Bhasad 2.0 (@CallMeBhasad) August 13, 2019

One netizen preferred to give De the benefit of doubt.

The tolerant people donot respond to hateongering from trolls. So don't go by numbers. V have a lot of respect for Shobhaa de — Prakash (@Prakash14981847) August 13, 2019

​De described Ambassador Basit's claim as "dangerous, malicious, and unfair to anybody who believes in the truth".

She said she felt "deeply insulted and upset that he (Ambassador Basit) could dare to say something like that about a person who has built her career on credibility and positive good journalism for over 40 years."