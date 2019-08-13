Sydney police have made an arrest while responding to reports of a man armed with a knife attacking members of the public, The Guardian reports.
According to NSW police, a young woman was stabbed in a hotel nearby. She has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.
August 13, 2019
The man was taken into custody, according to a spokeswoman for NSW Police.
Video of man being arrested after police operation in Sydney's CBD on King and Clarence St. #SydneyCBD #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/cTs063eKM5— Daniel Timms (@deadsetdaniel) August 13, 2019
"It is too early to determine whether there were any injuries," spokeswoman said as quoted by the 7NEWS.com.au.
So insane! A random dude just started stabbing people in the city right outside where we were having lunch. I saw people running so I ran towards him with a few other guys.— JackHuddo | #GangGang (@JackHuddo) August 13, 2019
He ran all the way back to near my work where a lot of others had cornered him for the police! #sydney pic.twitter.com/SQvqfDRz88
The man walked across a city street with a knife and jumped onto the bonnet of a car allegedly shouting "Allahu Akbar" and "shoot me".
Social media videos reportedly show members of the public trying to restrain the armed man.
Police urged the public to avoid the area nearby King and Clarence Streets.
