According to a police spokeswoman, Australian police are investigating reports of an armed man in downtown Sydney.

Sydney police have made an arrest while responding to reports of a man armed with a knife attacking members of the public, The Guardian reports.

According to NSW police, a young woman was stabbed in a hotel nearby. She has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The man was taken into custody, according to a spokeswoman for NSW Police.

Video of man being arrested after police operation in Sydney's CBD on King and Clarence St.

​"It is too early to determine whether there were any injuries," spokeswoman said as quoted by the 7NEWS.com.au.

So insane! A random dude just started stabbing people in the city right outside where we were having lunch. I saw people running so I ran towards him with a few other guys.



He ran all the way back to near my work where a lot of others had cornered him for the police! #sydney pic.twitter.com/SQvqfDRz88 — JackHuddo | #GangGang (@JackHuddo) August 13, 2019

​The man walked across a city street with a knife and jumped onto the bonnet of a car allegedly shouting "Allahu Akbar" and "shoot me".

Social media videos reportedly show members of the public trying to restrain the armed man.

​Police urged the public to avoid the area nearby King and Clarence Streets.