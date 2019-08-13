Hong Kong Intl Airport To Reschedule Flights on Tuesday - Report

Hong Kong aviation authorities have sent a "notice to airmen", stating that the Hong Kong International Airport was shut down on Monday afternoon and would remain closed until Tuesday morning, Yonhap News Agency reported earlier, citing South Korean transport ministry official.

Many flights between South Korea and Hong Kong were canceled earlier on Monday due to a massive sit-in protest inside the building of the Hong Kong International Airport, local media reported.

Tensions in the city are on the rise amid weeks of mass demonstrations triggered by the proposed amendments to the extradition bill. People in Hong Kong took to the streets in early June to protest against the adoption of a bill that would allow the extradition of suspects to jurisdictions without a prior extradition agreement with Hong Kong, including mainland China.

Even though the government has indefinitely suspended the controversial bill, rallies continued in the financial hub.

The tenth consecutive weekend of mass rallies in Hong Kong resulted in violent clashes between the protesters and police, with dozens of people reported injured on both sides during the recent confrontations.

