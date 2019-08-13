BEIJING (Sputnik) - The death toll from Typhoon Lekima that has recently hit eastern China has increased up to 49, while 21 people are still missing, local media reported.

The latest figures were released on Monday evening by Xinhua News Agency.

The victims were mainly from Zhejiang province, where a landslide blocked a local river, causing flooding. Some 6.68 million people were reportedly affected by the disaster.

A Chinese driver was nearly struck by lightning on a highway.#TyphoonLekima pic.twitter.com/a92kBIe2lU — Issac Xu (@Xu_Issac) August 10, 2019

Hundreds of police officers and firefighters are currently engaged in search and rescue efforts, according to local media.

The ninth typhoon to rock China this year reached the coast of the province late on Friday, bringing strong winds, rainfall and flooding to the country’s southeastern regions. China’s meteorological service announced a red alert level over the typhoon.

Over 1 million people have reportedly been evacuated from their homes, including about 250,000 from Shanghai, the world's financial hub.