Register
00:59 GMT +313 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese workers assemble electronic components at the Foxconn's factory in Shenzhen, in the southern Guangzhou province (File)

    Your Amazon Echo May Have Been Made By Chinese Children Working Overtime - Probe

    © AFP 2019 /
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Students were intimidated into adapting to inhumane working conditions by teachers who received monetary rewards, a Chinese labor watchdog says in a 70-page report.

    China’s leading electronics producer Foxconn, who makes iPhones for Apple and Echo smart speakers for Amazon, employs child workers who work overtime six days a week, in violation of Chinese labor laws, says a report by China Labor Watch.

    According to the report, children aged 16 to 18 comprise about 21 percent of Foxconn’s labor force and are intimidated into working overtime. Per Chinese labor laws, underage workers are forbidden from working overtime or night shifts, a Fox News report notes. The legislation says no more than 10 percent of the entire staff can be made up of children.

    The children – called ‘interns’ at Foxconn – were intimidated into overtime work by school teachers in return for monetary rewards, China Labor Watch says in the report. Each teacher received a $425 subsidy for their efforts, while schools themselves were paid $0.42 for every hour an intern worked.

    “In the beginning, I wasn’t very used to working at the factory, and now, after working for a month, I have reluctantly adapted to the work,” one intern told the watchdog. According to her story, her teacher threatened that she would not graduate if she left Foxconn. “Working 10 hours a day, every day, is very tiring,” she said.

    In 2019, the interns were paid $248 per month, a decrease from 2018’s $276 per month, the report says, adding that the interns who worked in 2019 did not receive bonuses, rewards or living stipends, unlike workers in 2018.

    Reacting to the report, Foxconn issued a statement saying that the company has “doubled the oversight and monitoring of the internship program with each relevant partner school to ensure that, under no circumstances, will interns [be] allowed to work overtime or nights.”

    “There have been instances in the past where lax oversight on the part of the local management team has allowed this to happen and, while the impacted interns were paid the additional wages associated with these shifts, this is not acceptable and we have taken immediate steps to ensure it will not be repeated,” the company told The Guardian, adding that they will increase the number of regular workers and review salaries “right away.”

    Amazon reacted to the allegations described in the report, saying it does not “tolerate violations of our Supplier Code of Conduct.”

    “We regularly assess suppliers, using independent auditors as appropriate, to monitor continued compliance and improvement--if we find violations, we take appropriate steps, including requesting immediate corrective action. We are urgently investigating these allegations and addressing this with Foxconn at the most senior level. Additional teams of specialists are on-site to investigate, and we’ve initiated weekly audits of this issue,” the company said in a statement.

    Related:

    Facebook's Own Voice Assistant in Works to Compete With Siri & Alexa
    Sex Doll Collector Says Robots Will ‘Replace Amazon Alexa’ as Home Gadgets
    'Can You Trust Amazon? Do Pigs Fly?' Twitter Slams Alexa Over Address Info Leak
    Sex, Spies, and Audio Tape: Amazon's Alexa Caught Snooping on Copulating Couples – Report
    Amazon to Provide ‘Opt Out’ Settings for Alexa After Outrage as Staff Listened to Users Having Sex
    Tags:
    child labor, Amazon, FoxConn
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse