India Driver Transporting 24 Passengers in One Overcrowded Vehicle Leaves Netizens in Splits (Video)

The viral video clip has been viewed over 20,000 times since posted.

In the video clip, shared as a warning to the citizens by the official Twitter handle of the Telangana commissioner of police, the police officers can be heard asking passengers to come out so that he could take a ‘family picture’ and count them all accurately.

People should take care of their own safety. They shouldn't board in overcrowded passenger autos unmindful of their safety pic.twitter.com/Aul2l2LM7C — CP KARIMNAGAR (@cpkarimnagar) August 11, 2019

Some Twitter users were left wondering if it was an auto or a minibus after watching the hilarious video clip.

@PiaggioOfficial company built 5 seater auto cum mini bus. 😂 — Amar (@amarmca) August 12, 2019

Family photo😂😂😂 — shivzz shiva (@SHIVAGANESH26) August 11, 2019

Half the seating capacity of a Bus in an Auto. Very scary. Very good of you to advising people to be worried of their safety than simply blaming the auto driver. 👏👏👏 — UrAsura (@UrMalli) August 11, 2019

24/4=6 Means Six Times May be world Record 6⃣🌍 — Abdul Majeed (@abdulma32033529) August 11, 2019

​

While another suggested that the driver should be awarded for reducing traffic.

Sir you should give him the "Best Transporter of Telangana" Award.

If we brought him to Hyderbad and train some other we can reduce Traffic. — Lucky Gupta 🇮🇳 (@Lucky4Bharat) August 11, 2019

Lol Its not funny but I Love the positive attitude wid which the Cop dealt wid the situation ! Great job Cops ! And Yes its highly unsafe auto drivers shud be educated abt these hazards ! — Mohammed Azeem Uddin (@princeeazeem) August 11, 2019

​

Others asked the police officer to focus on providing a better public transport system to avoid such mishappenings.

​

​