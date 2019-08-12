Register
13:03 GMT +312 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view of the BBC headquarters in London, Sunday, Nov, 11, 2012

    'British Occupied Ireland': Twitterquake as Bollywood Director Slams BBC Over Kashmir Reporting

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Known for his internationally acclaimed movies like "Water" and "Elizabeth", filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has slammed the BBC for calling Jammu and Kashmir "Indian occupied".

    The filmmaker's criticism of BBC has gone viral after a tweet suggesting that the British broadcaster call Northern Ireland "British Occupied Ireland" was retweeted 33,000 times and garnered over 90,000 likes since Sunday (12 August).      

    Twitter users have also accused the BBC of “misreporting” the Kashmir issue after the the revocation of its special status. 

    However, some netizens supported the BBC, saying that the broadcaster had never used the term “Indian Occupied Kashmir”, and slammed Kapur for his comments.

    In a series of articles, the BBC reported about the alleged unrest in Jammu and Kashmir after New Delhi’s decision to abrogate the Indian Constitution’s Article 370, which had provided special status to the state, and its subsequent bifurcation into two administrative units. 

    The state police of Jammu and Kashmir have categorically dismissed claims made by the BBC and Al Jazeera over their reports on “large-scale protests" in the state capital of Srinagar on 9 August.

    Slamming the reports of unrest as “mischievous and motivated”, state police officials have said the situation remains calm in the region.

    In its turn, the BBC said it stands by its coverage of Jammu and Kashmir.

    The situation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir has been tense since the parliament scrapped the previously granted special status to the region, turning it into a union territory in addition to declaring Ladakh a separate union territory. The new system is likely to come into effect in October.

    Ahead of the unprecedented move, the government pushed prohibitory orders in Kashmir and took all political leaders of regional parties into preventive custody.

    India's move caused a diplomatic row with Pakistan and in response, Islamabad has expelled New Delhi's envoy to the country, suspended trade, and communication links.

    Related:

    India’s Jammu and Kashmir Celebrates Eid al-Adha Amid Unprecedented Security
    Indian Gov't Snatched Kashmir’s Special Status Because of Muslim Majority, Ex-Home Minister Claims
    Pakistan Refuses Traditional Eid Festival Sweets Exchange With India Over Kashmir Row
    Tags:
    BBC, Kashmir, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Riding High: President Putin on Bike at Annual Motorcycle Show in Sevastopol
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse