'British Occupied Ireland': Twitterquake as Bollywood Director Slams BBC Over Kashmir Reporting

New Delhi (Sputnik): Known for his internationally acclaimed movies like "Water" and "Elizabeth", filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has slammed the BBC for calling Jammu and Kashmir "Indian occupied".

The filmmaker's criticism of BBC has gone viral after a tweet suggesting that the British broadcaster call Northern Ireland "British Occupied Ireland" was retweeted 33,000 times and garnered over 90,000 likes since Sunday (12 August).

Hey @BBCWorld .. each time you call #kashmir ‘Indian Occupied Kashmir’ I keep wondering why you refuse to call Northern Ireland ‘British Occupied Ireland’ ? — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) 11 August 2019

Twitter users have also accused the BBC of “misreporting” the Kashmir issue after the the revocation of its special status.

👏.. Its high time our @DrSJaishankar takes notice of this India Centric Hate from BBC.. They do this always for Everything India related.. — 🇮🇳 𝓪𝓳𝓲𝓽 🌤️☀️ (@_A_j_i_t) 11 August 2019

India should boycott @BBCWorld — CA Rakesh 🇮🇳 (@albelaindian) 11 August 2019

I have spoken to a Ireland guy recently ,he is saying it's a British occupied land only,but @BBCWorld will not report in that passion — Remesh Ramachandran (@Remesh_Hind) 11 August 2019

Good point also They should call Britan as “ england looted India “ too ! — Amol P Shende 🇮🇳 (@amolpshende) 11 August 2019

If BBC will not respect the sovereignty, then We Will start recognizing Northern Ireland as a separate Nation.



Now tit for tat.. — Shilpa Shinde Fan Forever (@ShilpaShinde94) 11 August 2019

However, some netizens supported the BBC, saying that the broadcaster had never used the term “Indian Occupied Kashmir”, and slammed Kapur for his comments.

I'm not really a fan of the BBC's coverage of world events but I've never heard them describe Kashmir as Indian Occupied Kashmir. Always as Indian Administered Kashmir. There is a difference. — Professional Pessimist 🙂 (@rupasubramanya) 11 August 2019

A friend in our ex-NCC whatsapp group shared. Here's my response. pic.twitter.com/2AkzxzYrvY — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) 11 August 2019

In a series of articles, the BBC reported about the alleged unrest in Jammu and Kashmir after New Delhi’s decision to abrogate the Indian Constitution’s Article 370, which had provided special status to the state, and its subsequent bifurcation into two administrative units.

The state police of Jammu and Kashmir have categorically dismissed claims made by the BBC and Al Jazeera over their reports on “large-scale protests" in the state capital of Srinagar on 9 August.

Slamming the reports of unrest as “mischievous and motivated”, state police officials have said the situation remains calm in the region.

In its turn, the BBC said it stands by its coverage of Jammu and Kashmir.

BBC statement on #Kashmir coverage pic.twitter.com/XJfLOrh9nQ — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) 11 August 2019

The situation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir has been tense since the parliament scrapped the previously granted special status to the region, turning it into a union territory in addition to declaring Ladakh a separate union territory. The new system is likely to come into effect in October.

Ahead of the unprecedented move, the government pushed prohibitory orders in Kashmir and took all political leaders of regional parties into preventive custody.

India's move caused a diplomatic row with Pakistan and in response, Islamabad has expelled New Delhi's envoy to the country, suspended trade, and communication links.