India’s Jammu and Kashmir Celebrates Eid al-Adha Amid Unprecedented Security

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under strict security measures, celebrated the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, symbolizing the sacredness of sacrifice. Kashmir's government has eased the prohibitory orders for people to come out and offer prayers in mosques.

In Srinagar and Jammu, thousands came out to offer prayers in mosques, as the authorities relaxed prohibitory orders. Srinagar police claimed the prayers concluded peacefully in various parts of the valley and said no untoward incident had been reported.

J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh shared these pictures of Srinagar residents offering namaaz on Eid #kashmir pic.twitter.com/MRw51xJDy5 — vijaita singh (@vijaita) August 12, 2019

JAMMU: Devotees offer namaaz in the city on the occasion of #EidAlAdha. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/DGIMJ1GYIH — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

​The administration had held a meeting with Islamic clerics on Sunday (the 11th of August) evening to finalise arrangements for people to offer prayers.

Shahid Chaudhary, Development Commissioner of Srinagar said the government is “trying to reduce inconvenience to people and ease facilities”.

I am conscious of the fact it needs a lot more for a normal and enjoyable Eid. We are trying to reduce inconveniencies and ease facilities. Just had an elaborate meeting with Imaams for prayer arrangements. Visited venues. #Srinagar pic.twitter.com/FczHXrDKC5 — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) August 11, 2019

​Jammu and Kashmir has been on edge since the former state was stripped of its special status and divided into two federally administered territories. Ahead of the unprecedented move on 5 August, the government made prohibitory orders in Kashmir and reportedly took political leaders of all regional parties into preventive custody.

India's move has caused a diplomatic row between New Delhi and Islamabad, with Pakistan expelling the Indian envoy to the country, suspending trade, and snapping communication links in response.

Kashmir has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan since the countries gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. Both nations govern different parts of the region but claim it in its entirety. The rivals have also fought two wars over Kashmir.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of devotees in other parts of the country also offered prayers during Eid al-Adha

Delhi: People offer namaz at Jama Masjid on #EidAlAdha today. pic.twitter.com/XkMMLss3Se — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

​President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Muslims on the occasion, and hoped it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in society.