Heavy Rain and Landslides Hit Kerala, India, With Elephants Washed Away by Gushing Waters (Videos)

The state of Kerala in southern India has witnessed heavy rain and flooding in several areas, killing 57 people and forcing over 165,000 more to flee to relief camps in order to save their lives.

According to Chief Minister of the State Pinarayi Vijayan, 57 people have been killed in surging water and landslides that washed away several hamlets.

A video posted by a journalist from a local daily shows horrific footage of landslides with mountains of rocks and trees in Kurichiarmala, part of the hardest hit area, Wayanad District.

Update on #KeralaFloods2019 (As of 07:00 PM 10/08/2019): 57 lives have been lost. There are now 1318 flood relief camps operating across the State. These camps host 1,65,519 persons from 46,400 families. https://t.co/LqQ5lKLhYr — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 10, 2019

Rahul Gandhi, national opposition party leader and former Chief of Indian National Congress who represents the Wayanad constituency in Parliament, has tweeted he would be visiting the district for the next few days.

Several rivers in the state have overflown their banks, including the Kuntipuzha, which flows through Silent Valley National Park. At least two elephants have been washed away by the river's surging floodwaters.

Two or three elephants washed away in surging waters of #Kutipuzha, flowing through #SilentValleyNationalPark in Kerala. #KeralaFloods2019 pic.twitter.com/eFHcdU0krg — NB Nair (@nbnair) August 11, 2019

The situation along the west coast of India – Karnataka, Maharashtra still remains grim, with the country's armed forces and national disaster relief force helping local administration in rescue missions.